The AbleGamers Charity eyes second major round of fundraising this weekend

Steven Spohn and The AbleGamers Charity are making another big push towards their $1,000,000 goal.
Donovan Erskine
The AbleGamers Charity has been a pillar of positivity and good in the gaming world for some time now. Bringing attention and raising awareness for gamers with disability, the organization has inspired real change throughout the industry. In honor of his 40th birthday, AbleGamers COO Steven Spohn wants to raise a whopping $1 million dollars for the charity. With some decent progress made, Spohn and company are looking to make another strong push towards the goal with the SpawnTogether event taking place this weekend.

The SpawnTogether initiative continues this weekend from March 19-21. There will be a number of fundraising streams going down, with creators like Alanah Pearce, Greg Miller, Matthew Mercer, Felicia Day, and many more contributing to the event.

“When you have medical professionals telling you that your terminal illnesses are going to kill you ‘any day now,’ you stop planning ahead. But here I am. After 15 years of putting my all into building an organization for disabled people to combat social isolation, my wish is for it to continue on without me, whenever that time comes,” Steven said. “If I have any chance of making this dream come true, I’m going to need all the help I can get.”

With a goal of reaching $1 million raised by Steven’s 41st birthday on September 15, 2021, the SpawnTogether initiative has already raised north of $295,000. If you’re able to donate, you can do so via the official Tiltify page for the fundraiser. For more updates on The AbleGamers Charity, be sure to follow Steven Spohn on Twitter, and stick with us here on Shacknews.

