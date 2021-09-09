AbleGamers & Steven Spohn launch 'Spawn2gether' campaign to raise another $1 million Steven Spohn and AbleGamers were able to gain a million dollars to aid disabled gamers this last August, and now they want to pursue another million.

Back in August, AbleGamers and COO Steven Spohn met a lofty goal of raising $1 million USD for the aid of disabled gamers around the world. It was a beautiful moment and one that paid off with tireless amounts of hard work and effort towards a great cause. That’s not the end of the story though. There are still plenty of people to help and Spohn wants to make sure AbleGamers has the means to continue to help them. That’s why they’ve launched the “Spawn2gether” fundraising initiative with the goal of raising another million.

AbleGamers announced the “Spawn2gether” campaign in a press release with a Tiltify page on September 9, 2021. Aimed at being less of a donation drive and more of an ongoing network driven by a community of streamers, influencers, gamers, and supporters, Spawn2gether is aiming to gather a total goal of another $1 million for the AbleGamers charity. The charity specializes in the support of disabled gamers and those with accessibility needs when it comes to playing video games. It had brought video games to those people and supported technology and development of accessibility features throughout the industry.

Last year, you and I raised over $1 million for @AbleGamers - now, I'm asking for your help to make this an annual event.



But this time we aren't alone. Meet our champions. pic.twitter.com/mZokHJhidu — Steven Spohn (Spawn) (@stevenspohn) September 9, 2021

In building a support network, Spohn and AbleGamers have already gathered some known faces from throughout the industry with pledges to the cause. Twitch personalities such as Lilsimsie, AshleyRoboto, Jambo, Imperial, and Bloodyfaster have already confirmed involvement.

“I always wanted this to feel like less of a formal fundraising campaign and more like a community-driven support network. It grew into something bigger than I could have imagined,” said Steven Spohn. “Spawn2gether is a call to action to anyone who believes in supporting the disabled community and people who love video games. Together, year after year, we can do so much good for the world, if we all just SpawnTogether.”

With Spawn2gether launched, Steven Spohn has also declared his first goal to raise $50,000 for the cause and invites others beyond the known confirmed talent to take part. Having done so much good work already and reaching his previous goal of $1 million before, it seems Spohn and AbleGamers have no intention of slowing down anytime soon. Be sure to check out the AbleGamers website to learn more and stay tuned here at Shacknews for further updates.