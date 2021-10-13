New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

AbleGamers' Steven Spohn interview: Making a difference for disabled gamers

We sat down with Steven Spohn to learn more about his advocacy and charitable efforts.
Donovan Erskine
1

Steven Spohn is undoubtedly one of the most significant people in the video game industry. His charitable efforts have raised over a million dollars for disabled gamers, and his advocacy as a disabled member of the gaming community has led to better accessibility options in games. We had the honor of sitting down with Steven to talk more about his impact on the gaming world, as well as the work that still needs to be done.

Shacknews head of video Greg Burke sat down with Steven Spohn for an interview with Steven Spohn where the two talked about Spohn’s work and achievements in the industry. During the interview, Steven spoke about some of the biggest issues facing disability advocacy in its current state.

“The biggest pain point in advocacy is when there’s internal fighting in the community. There’s a lot of advocates out there. A lot of passionate people who believe in the cause of accessibility, and we’re all under the same banner, except not all of us agree on the same way to get things done.” Steven goes on to talk about how some members of the disabled community aren’t advocates at all, preferring to use dark humor as a means to express themselves.

In the full interview, Steven also talks about misconceptions surrounding AbleGamers, as well as his future aspirations after hitting the massive 1 million dollar funding goal. Spohn has been making a difference in this business for years, taking home our Person of the Year award for 2020. Be sure to subscribe to the GamerHubTV and Shacknews YouTube channels for more exclusive interviews with some of the most notable people in gaming.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

