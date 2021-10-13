AbleGamers' Steven Spohn interview: Making a difference for disabled gamers We sat down with Steven Spohn to learn more about his advocacy and charitable efforts.

Steven Spohn is undoubtedly one of the most significant people in the video game industry. His charitable efforts have raised over a million dollars for disabled gamers, and his advocacy as a disabled member of the gaming community has led to better accessibility options in games. We had the honor of sitting down with Steven to talk more about his impact on the gaming world, as well as the work that still needs to be done.

Shacknews head of video Greg Burke sat down with Steven Spohn for an interview with Steven Spohn where the two talked about Spohn’s work and achievements in the industry. During the interview, Steven spoke about some of the biggest issues facing disability advocacy in its current state.

“The biggest pain point in advocacy is when there’s internal fighting in the community. There’s a lot of advocates out there. A lot of passionate people who believe in the cause of accessibility, and we’re all under the same banner, except not all of us agree on the same way to get things done.” Steven goes on to talk about how some members of the disabled community aren’t advocates at all, preferring to use dark humor as a means to express themselves.

In the full interview, Steven also talks about misconceptions surrounding AbleGamers, as well as his future aspirations after hitting the massive 1 million dollar funding goal. Spohn has been making a difference in this business for years, taking home our Person of the Year award for 2020.