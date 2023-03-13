AbleGamers' Steven Spohn: 'Accessibility is inevitable now' Responding to a thread on Twitter, AbleGamers Director Steven Spohn spoke about the state of accessibility.

Accessibility is one of the hottest ongoing conversations in gaming. On both a AAA and indie scale, more studios are taking the effort to implement features that make their games accessible to more players, though there is still a long way to go. One of the biggest proponents of accessibility in games is Steven Spohn, the senior director of AbleGamers. Responding to a recent conversation on Twitter about the matter, Spohn stated that, “Accessibility is inevitable.”

The quote came in response to a tweet earlier today about accessibility in modern games. Specifically, content creator and accessibility advocate Laura Kate Dale shared a video that expresses concerns about the lack of robust accessibility options in the upcoming Final Fantasy 16, after a handful of people recently had the chance to play a brief demo of it. After her video was met with backlash, Spohn came to her defense.

In a way, it doesn't matter anymore. Twitter trolls with 6 followers and toxic YT commenters can rail against the tide all they want but it's too late. Advocates have done their job. The people in power and influence heard us. Change is happening. Accessibility is inevitable now.

That last line is incredibly poignant. Steven Spohn has long fought for a more inclusive video game industry in terms of accessibility, and his efforts have helped create actual change. With major companies around the industry embracing impactful accessibility options, it feels inevitable that more will follow in the coming years.

Steven Spohn was named Shacknews’ Person of the Year in 2020, and continues to be on the forefront of the fight for accessibility in gaming. His organization, AbleGamers, consulted with Sony on Project Leonardo, an upcoming accessibility controller from the PlayStation creator. For more stories on accessibility in video games, stay with us here on Shacknews.