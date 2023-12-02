Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin & Draconis Tetrachroma emblem charity livestream Come and watch Sam and his mates play the new dungeon, Warlord's Ruin, while giving away Draconis Tetrachroma emblems and raising money for AbleGamers.

New Destiny 2 dungeon, rare emblem, and a charity livestream all in one! That’s right, today we’re diving into the brand new Warlord’s Ruin dungeon in Destiny 2 while giving away the super rare Draconis Tetrachroma emblem and raising some money for AbleGamers. Tune in to the livestream below to support this great cause!

The Destiny 2 Warlord’s Ruin livestream will begin at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Make sure you stop by and chat while we’re raising money for AbleGamers. Every dollar you donate will go directly toward helping make this great hobby of ours more inclusive and accessible for more gamers.



While we’re raising money, we’ll also be giving away some special Draconis Tetrachroma emblems courtesy of Bungie. In order to get your hands on an emblem, all you need to do is follow us on Twitch and join the Shacknews Discord channel. We’ll hook you up with a code for the emblem – but supplies are limited so it’s on a first come, first served basis.

This weekend Shacknews has been hard at work raising money for AbleGamers. We’ve played several games including this year’s super surprise: F-Zero 99. Make sure you check out our Shacknews YouTube channel for VODs, which is especially important if you miss our Resident Evil 4 race between TJ Denzer and David Craddock!

While you watch my mates and I play through the Warlord’s Ruin dungeon, take a moment to subscribe to the channel. You can get a free sub each month when you link Amazon Prime to Twitch. You can support us in other ways too like by checking out Shackpets on iOS and Android. Now, stop by, grab yourself a free Draconis Tetrachroma emblem, and maybe donate a little bit to AbleGamers!