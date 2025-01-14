New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - January 14, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
1

Greetings, Shackers! I picked up Monday for Sam this week thanks to him covering for me last week while I was away at a special event (from which I’ll share content with you later this week!), but Tuesday finds me back in my usual spot. After all, it’s been another great day of posting and we’ve got plenty of cool things on the way, but you know all good posting days must come to an end. With that, we’re bringing this day to a close with another Evening Reading. Enjoy!

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

Bearly surviving

Bold strategy, Cotton. Let’s see how it works out. (Don’t run directly at a full-size grizzly bear)

It’s a Hatsune Miku future…

We’re just a part of it.

But he didn’t do anything!

I hope Milhouse fixed his glasses after falling out of that sewage pipe.

“Top Performers” at Meta

i cant imagine what itd take to be a "top performer" at the depraved & miserable meta corporation. Is it whoever clogs the toilet the most?

[image or embed]

— wint (@dril.bsky.social) January 14, 2025 at 4:22 PM

Whoever can clog the toilet fastest gets “best boy of the day.” Bonus if you saw homophobic/transphobic/racist content and did nothing about it in Meta’s brave new 2025.

Speaking of internet in 2025

I would like this comic I drew in 2017 to stop being relevant pleeeaaaaase

[image or embed]

— Faith Erin Hicks (@faitherinhicks.bsky.social) January 14, 2025 at 11:21 AM

This comic was made in 2017. Still unfortunately relevant.

Magneto moves

You really can just say “nope” with Magneto when projectile heroes get antsy in Marvel Rivals.

EVO 2025 extended!

If you don’t dig the main games at EVO 2025, it looks like plenty more are on the way in the extended side tourney line-up.

Bubbletron values a start-up for Bite-Sized Chicken Tenders Teleporter at $982,560,000,000
Chicken tenders teleported directly to you? Fresh and crispy? I'd buy that for a dollar.
Source: Bubbletron

Have a great night, y’all. We’ll be back tomorrow with more news and features for your reading pleasure.

