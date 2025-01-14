Evening Reading - January 14, 2025

Greetings, Shackers! I picked up Monday for Sam this week thanks to him covering for me last week while I was away at a special event (from which I’ll share content with you later this week!), but Tuesday finds me back in my usual spot. After all, it’s been another great day of posting and we’ve got plenty of cool things on the way, but you know all good posting days must come to an end. With that, we’re bringing this day to a close with another Evening Reading. Enjoy!

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

Bearly surviving

I propose a new method of bear encounter defense



Bear experts can you weigh in on this?



My thought process is that we get scared when smaller, weaker animals run towards us with confidence and fury



I think the same would go for bears pic.twitter.com/cUCezlu0qp — 🌿MonsterFangs🌿 (@MonsterFangss) January 13, 2025

Bold strategy, Cotton. Let’s see how it works out. (Don’t run directly at a full-size grizzly bear)

It’s a Hatsune Miku future…

I have tears in my eyes. I have been waiting years for this moment. pic.twitter.com/1xO6H3JBNt — kate bush's ex-husband (@airbagged1) January 14, 2025

We’re just a part of it.

But he didn’t do anything!

I’m telling ya, I didn’t do anything. pic.twitter.com/iaxB0QlTWL — Simpsons Quotes (@Simpsons_tweets) January 14, 2025

I hope Milhouse fixed his glasses after falling out of that sewage pipe.

“Top Performers” at Meta

i cant imagine what itd take to be a "top performer" at the depraved & miserable meta corporation. Is it whoever clogs the toilet the most?



[image or embed] — wint (@dril.bsky.social) January 14, 2025 at 4:22 PM

Whoever can clog the toilet fastest gets “best boy of the day.” Bonus if you saw homophobic/transphobic/racist content and did nothing about it in Meta’s brave new 2025.

Speaking of internet in 2025

This comic was made in 2017. Still unfortunately relevant.

Magneto moves

Because Mag ult eats projectiles, it's really easy to protect your team from stuff like this pic.twitter.com/wQ2gOsqNeh — Sajam (@Sajam) January 14, 2025

You really can just say “nope” with Magneto when projectile heroes get antsy in Marvel Rivals.

EVO 2025 extended!

Introducing the new Evo Extended Lineup.



- Rivals of Aether II

- Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O

- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV

- BlazBlue CentralFiction

- Killer Instinct

- and more to come! pic.twitter.com/1RcvlJWSCT — Evo (@Evo) January 15, 2025

If you don’t dig the main games at EVO 2025, it looks like plenty more are on the way in the extended side tourney line-up.

And that settles your Evening Reading for this January 14, Shackers. Thank you for stopping by to read our coverage. We hope you’ve enjoyed what we have for you. If you want to support the site, there’s always Shacknews Mercury, but we’re just happy to have you around. If you want to enjoy more Shacknews goodness, check out Shackpets on iOS or Android where you can enjoy the ultimate battle of pet cuteness. You can also check out Bubbletron: a free browser-based game where you can assemble a trillion-dollar idea from a daily randomized set of prompts. Can you get the day’s money hat in the fewest tries?

Chicken tenders teleported directly to you? Fresh and crispy? I'd buy that for a dollar.

Source: Bubbletron

Have a great night, y’all. We’ll be back tomorrow with more news and features for your reading pleasure.