Marvel Snap January 14, 2025 patch notes rework card acquisition Series 3 cards in Marvel Snap will have a higher drop rate going forward. Just make sure you update before opening new packs.

A major new update has arrived for Marvel Snap, and this one will make getting your hands on the cards you’re looking for an easier prospect, at least as far as Series 3 goes. The January 14, 2025 update increased Series 3 card drop rates in packs, ensuring that you theoretically should spend less playtime on card acquisition and can get to your ideal deck faster. A number of other changes also arrived in this patch, updating several cards.

Marvel Snap January 14, 2025 patch notes

Today's patch includes some card acquisition adjustments!



-Increased drop rate of Series 3 cards in Collector's Reserves: 2/9 to 4/9.



-Increased Token payout from Spotlight Cache duplicates: 1k Tokens to 2k.



You MUST update your game for the above changes to take effect. pic.twitter.com/IaHVAgilx7 — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) January 14, 2025

Second Dinner rolled out the January 14, 2025 update and it’s accompanying patch notes this week, bringing the latest changes to the game. By far, the biggest change is card acquisition. The drop rate of Series 3 cards in Collector's Reserves has been boosted from 2 out of every 9 to 4 out of every 9. That should substantially reduce the time anyone needs to get all of the Series 3 cards. Just make sure you update the game before opening card packs or the boosted drop rate won’t be in play. Meanwhile, a number of cards with starting match effects have been adjusted for clarity and some bugs have been squashed. Read on for the full patch notes below:

Card Acquisition Changes

Doubling the drop rate of Series 3 cards in Collector's Reserves, from 2 out of every 9 to 4 out of every 9.

This will substantially reduce the time newer players need to acquire all S3 cards.

NOTE: You must update your game BEFORE opening Collector’s Reserves or else you will not receive the increased Series 3 rate.

Increasing the Token payout from Spotlight Cache duplicates from 1000 Tokens to 2000 Tokens.

We know there are multiple issues with the Spotlight Cache system, but one of the biggest complaints is pulling a duplicate from the fourth slot with a hard-earned Spotlight Key.

NOTE: You must update your game BEFORE opening Spotlight Caches or else you will not receive the increased Tokens for a duplicate.

Card Updates

None of these are functional changes. We’re updating the text of cards that trigger as the game begins for brevity using our new “Game Start:” ability you saw previewed in the last Arishem update.

Agatha Harkness

[Old] 6/14 - At the start of the game, draw Agatha. She controls your cards on even turns.

[New] 6/14 - Game Start: Draw Agatha. She controls your cards on even turns.

Thanos

[Old] 6/10 - At the start of the game, draw Thanos and shuffle the six Infinity Stones into your deck.

[New] 6/10 - Game Start: Draw Thanos and shuffle the six Infinity Stones into your deck.

Uatu the Watcher

[Old] 1/2 - At the start of the game, shows unrevealed locations to you.

[New] 1/2 - Game Start: You can see the unrevealed locations.

High Evolutionary

[Old] 4/6 - At the start of the game, unlock the potential of your cards with no abilities.

[New] 4/6 - Game Start: Unlock the potential of your cards with no abilities.

Emperor Hulkling

[Old] 6/12 - At the start of the game, copy the text of a random 6-Cost card.

[New] 6/12 - Game Start: Copy the text of a random 6-Cost card.

Bug Fixes

Card & Location Fixes in 36.x

Symbiote Spider-Man merging with a card revived by Phoenix Force should no longer remove that card’s ability to Move

Addressed an issue that was allowing some players to see the facedown card an opposing Malekith added to a location

Playing Kate Bishop on certain locations (ex: Shuri’s Lab) should no longer cause a long hang to occur

Playing Kate Bishop with 6+ cards in your hand should no longer cause a long hang to occur

Card and Location Art Fixes in 36.x

Lasher should have associated VFX hooked up

Fixed an issue that caused Sp//dr’s VFX to be mispositioned when played on your opponent’s side

Fixed an issue that caused Peni Parker and Sp//dr’s VFX to occasionally not play at all on your opponent’s side

Venom’s Skan Variant should now display split finishes properly

Black Flare particle effects should no longer display as oversized ovals

Other Fixes in 36.x

Fixed an issue with copyright marks on a couple of season loading splashes

Localization Fixes in 36.x

Cleaned up some instances where localization strings related to Super Premium season pass weren’t implemented properly

Backend/Server Fixes in 36.x

Deployed a fix that should address a rare occurrence of duplicate variants being awarded in cases where multiple Mystery Variants are claimed at the same time.

That covers the patch notes for Marvel Snap, but stay tuned for more updates by following the Marvel Snap topic. We’ll share the latest news and guides to help you get the most out your deck and the regular changes to the game.