Rebel Wolves studio reveals The Blood of Dawnwalker action RPG The Blood of Dawnwalker is a vampire-inspired RPG and will be the first game out the new Rebel Wolves studio, which was formed by former Witcher devs.

Rebel Wolves, the new Polish studio comprised of former CD Projekt RED devs such as Witcher 3 director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, has finally revealed its debut game, The Blood of Dawnwalker. It’s an vampire-centered action-RPG set in a new fantasy universe and is being published by Bandai Namco.

Rebel Wolves shared the first announcement trailer for The Blood of Dawnwalker this week. Set around 1347 AD around the Carpathian Mountains, the trailer shows a man running away with a child from pursuing soldiers who aim to kill her because of a plague. All of the soldiers are then thwarted and butchered by a group of vampires who save the man and his sister. It seems he becomes one of them soon after, because we got to see a bit of gameplay where he fights human and monstrous enemies using the vampiric powers given to him. He also seems to be able to travel during the daytime, which does a little bit to explain the “Dawnwalker” part.

Things will be different now.



For all of you.#Dawnwalker pic.twitter.com/DBLjQa3cKF — Dawnwalker (@DawnwalkerGame) January 13, 2025

The reveal of Blood of Dawnwalker has been a long time coming for Rebel Wolves since it first opened its doors in 2022. The group is formed primarily of former Witcher devs and staff under Tomaszkiewicz’s leadership, but we’ve been waiting until recently to see what the new Polish studio would bring to the table. It’s also worth noting that Bandai Namco has stepped in to publish this project. There’s still quite a bit to learn about The Blood of Dawnwalker, but Rebel Wolves promises a gameplay reveal in summer 2025.

As we wait to see more of what Rebel Wolves has in store for us, stay tuned to The Blood of Dawnwalker topic for more updates and news on the game.