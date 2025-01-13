Delta Force Season 2 Starfall start date Check your targets and watch the crossfire, Delta Force Season 2 Starfall is coming in hot.

Delta Force is about to kick off its new Starfall Season this month. This means you have only a short amount of time to prepare for the arrival of the new season, so finish those events, unlock the gear you need, and save those XP tokens for the new weapons. Here’s when Season 2 Starfall drops.

Delta Force Season 2 Starfall start date

Delta Force Season 2 Starfall will release on January 20, 2025. This marks the game’s second season, the first being Genesis, which will conclude at the same time. That means you have only a short while to finish off everything in the Genesis battle pass (and complete some quests) before the new content drops.

Team Jade has offered a roadmap for what lies ahead in the game’s four seasons scheduled for 2025. Starfall will add a new Operator, maps, weapons and attachments, a capture the flag mode, cosmetic rewards, battle pass, and much more. The game is certainly off to a great start.

With Delta Force Season 2 Starfall starting on January 20, 2025, you have about a week from the time of writing to tie up loose ends. Make sure you spend the seasonal currency before it’s gone! You’ll find more help over on our Delta Force Strategy Guide.