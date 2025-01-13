Delta Force updated 2025 roadmap shares details of upcoming content Team Jade revealed detailed plans for new operators, maps, gadgets, vehicles, and more coming to Delta Force in 2025.

Delta Force came into 2025 as one of the most exciting multiplayer shooters to follow, giving us a massive-scale warzone in which to do battle on foot or in bristling military machinery. It’s set to get a lot more goodies this year, too. TiMi Studio Group and Team Jade have revealed a new 2025 roadmap that shares expanded plans about what the developers plan to add to the game, and relatively when, throughout this year.

Team Jade and TiMi shared the new Delta Force 2025 roadmap in a new update blog posted today. In said announcement, we got a graphic that details the coming year. Five new operators, seven new maps, new gadgets, new vehicles and more are on the way throughout 2025, coming in seasonal launches about every three months or so. Some other promised features include improvements to environment destructibility and night versions of existing maps. The first season of new content for Delta Force appears to be set to launch on January 20, 2024, and will bring Black Hawk Down-inspired content to the game.

Delta Force's 2025 content roadmap promises a wealth of new content for the game throughout the year, broken up by seaosn.

Source: Team Jade

Delta Force lit a fire in our hearts with its beta period in late 2024, winning many players over with its Battlefield-like gunplay, sprawling maps, vehicle use, and destructible environments. It hasn’t been entirely peachy and there are things we want to see improved, but generally speaking, it’s made for an exciting multiplayer shooter in the libraries of thousands of players.

With a content roadmap set to run through 2025 and the first volley of fun happening later this month, stay tuned to the Delta Force topic for more news and updates as they drop.