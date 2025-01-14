Smite 2 launches free-to-play open beta on PC and consoles Titan Forge Games is ready to let players return to play God in Smite 2 as the game enters open beta on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

The sequel to the god-powered Smite has been in development behind closed doors for quite some time, but Titan Forge Games is ready to open those doors to the masses. Smite 2 has started a free-to-play open beta that is out on PC and consoles. The beta is available to jump into now and players can choose from around 45 god characters that have been implemented into the game (with more to come).

Titan Forge Games announced the free-to-play open beta with a trailer on the game’s website this week. The beta is open as of today and is available to players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. You only need to go to the website, pick your platform of choice, and share your email for instructions to download and get into the game.

With the release of Smite 2 in open beta, it also comes with 45 gods for the game, which is substantially more than what we had access to in our previous preview sessions. Quite a few favorites like Bacchus and Loki have returned, but they’ve also been joined by some exciting new options such as Aladdin and Mordred. Titan Forge doesn’t share details about when the beta will end, but with the free-to-play option, there’s also little restriction to getting in.

With Smite 2 now available to play on consoles and PC in open beta, stay tuned to the Smite topic for further news and updates.