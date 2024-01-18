Smite Pro Player Adapting on Smite 2, what they want to see & God roster wishlist We spoke with Kennet 'Adapting' Ros, Smite jungler of the Atlantis Leviathans, about his thoughts on the recently revealed Smite 2.

During this last weekend, the Smite World Championship went down in Arlington, Texas. What’s more, Smite 2 was revealed during the event. There’s a lot to look forward to as Hi-Rez Studios and Titan Forge Games get the sequel to their god-focused MOBA ready to roll, but we also had a chance to talk to pro players about what they want to see out of the game. Specifically, Kennet “Adapting” Ros, jungler of the Atlantis Leviathans, sat down to speak with us, sharing his thoughts on the reveal, what he wants out of the game, and even a few gods he wouldn’t mind the devs holding off on implementing.

Adapting was impressed with the first look at the game, as well as the crop of gods Titan Forge had already implemented so far. Anubis, Ymir, Anhur, Bacchus, Bellona, Cernunnos, Chaac, Kukulkan, Loki, and Odin were on display in the game. As a longtime fan, Adapting wants to see the classic gods make it over immediately. Specifically, he’s looking for gods like Poseidon and Fenrir from that crop. The Leviathans jungler also wants to see some of the newer gods make it in early, such as Merlin and Toph.

One thing Adapting wants to see out of gameplay in Smite 2 is a better distinction of resources for the jungler. Where currently, he feels like Smite makes jungling resources a shared commodity, he’d like to see camps that reward junglers better early on in the match. As the transfer of the pro scene over to Smite 2 also becomes a looming topic, Adapting also wants to see the pro scene grow stronger. He’d like to see EU events and the majors return.

As much as he’s excited for Smite 2, Adapting doesn’t want to see every god make it in right away. Particularly, he mentioned that he wouldn’t mind if Aphrodite, Khepri, and Nox were held back. Why? Because they make a jungler’s life hard.

Smite 2's upcoming playtest is available for signups now on its website with more info coming later this year.