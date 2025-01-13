Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 PC system requirements

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Warhorse Studios
1

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a gorgeous game with vast expanses of countryside to explore, knotted villages to wander through, and many people to speak with. All of these are beautifully designed and, if you want to get the most out of the experience, you’ll want to check if your PC specs match up to the system requirements.

The following Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 system requirements come courtesy of the official game page. There are quite a few different options, so find one that aligns with your needs.

Low Medium Medium High High Ultra
Performance 1080p @ 30 FPS 1080p @ 60 FPS 1440p @ 60 FPS 1080p @ 30 FPS 1440p @ 60 FPS 1440p @ 60 FPS
2160p @ 30 FPS
CPU Intel Core i5-8400
AMD Ryzen 5 2600		 Intel Core i5-13600K
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X		 Intel Core i5-13600K
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X		 Intel Core i5-12600K
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X		 Intel Core i7-13700K
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D		 Intel Core i7-13700K
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
RAM 16 GB 24 GB 24 GB 32 GB 32 GB 32 GB
GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB)
AMD Radeon RX 580		 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT		 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT		 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super
AMD Radeon RX 5700		 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070
AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT		 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
HDD 100 GB SSD 100 GB SSD 100 GB SSD 100 GB SSD 100 GB SSD 100 GB SSD
OS Windows 10 64-bit (or newer) Windows 10 64-bit (or newer) Windows 10 64-bit (or newer) Windows 10 64-bit (or newer) Windows 10 64-bit (or newer) Windows 10 64-bit (or newer)

Players that want to experience Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 in all its glory will need have some of the latest hardware available. The good news is that NVIDIA has just announced its new 50-series GPUs, so if you wanted to upgrade, it might be the time to start looking around for some good deals.

Source: Warhorse Studios

It’s also worth pointing out that you must install Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 on an SSD. No more platter drives, which appears to be the way most games are going these days. If you haven’t already, it’s probably worth getting a few more gigs of space for all these big, beautiful games.

By the looks of the system requirements, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 appears to be quite the demanding game. Make sure you check your PC specs to see if you can handle running it. Keep an eye on our Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 page for the latest news and guides from Warhorse Studios’ latest title.

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

