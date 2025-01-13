Evening Reading - January 13, 2025

Welcome, Shackers, to the end of another Monday. We’re about halfway through the first month of the year and still going strong with more exciting content, features, and videos coming up. It’s also an interesting time in video game and tech industries that promise to make for exciting news days. That said, every good day comes to an end, and it’s time to wrap this day of posting up with another Evening Reading. Enjoy.

A legendary moment at AGDQ

The evolution of Games Done Quick has been amazing, and this was a golden moment among many.

The Akira slide across generations

The iconic "Akira slide" referenced across three decades of animation pic.twitter.com/N78pKaFEK1 — Anime Aesthetics (@anime_twits) January 11, 2025

It's always amazing to see just how many animations have paid homage to this one sick move.

Chrono Trigger Trolling

It won't let me get the treasure 😭



- Chrono Trigger (SNES) pic.twitter.com/tV3eedoDbH — FantasyAnime (@FantasyAnime) January 13, 2025

Still one of the greatest RPGs of all times, even if it could be a bit mean at times.

The Wind Waker comes to Nintendo Music

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker OST added to Nintendo Music https://t.co/I86s3YfIYT pic.twitter.com/mHdt5AUGqr — Wario64 (@Wario64) January 14, 2025

Another good soundtrack on Nintendo Music, but where the heck is Echoes of Wisdom?

The crispiest Elden Ring demake mock-up

If an Elden Ring demake was this crisp, I’d happily play the whole thing.

An Ecco the Dolphin comeback?

SEGA filed trademarks for "Ecco the Dolphin" and "Ecco" on December 27 in Japan, which were made public today.



Ecco the Dolphin: https://t.co/GOr3oxAJeX

Ecco: https://t.co/MmQVPeybWj pic.twitter.com/HbcM6AeNiR — Gematsu (@gematsu) January 13, 2025

In this economy? Sega continues to run wild with its franchise revivals.

He’s played these games before!!!

Much like he was with the Squid Game, I’ve also been traumatized by a few Balatro runs.

And there you have it, Shackers. That covers your Evening Reading for this January 13.

I thought Call of Duty was worth a little more than this, but Bubbletron disagrees.

Source: Bubbletron

Thanks for stopping by, and have a good night, Shackers.