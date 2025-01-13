New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - January 13, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Welcome, Shackers, to the end of another Monday. We’re about halfway through the first month of the year and still going strong with more exciting content, features, and videos coming up. It’s also an interesting time in video game and tech industries that promise to make for exciting news days. That said, every good day comes to an end, and it’s time to wrap this day of posting up with another Evening Reading. Enjoy.

A legendary moment at AGDQ

This is what owning a Sega Dreamcast felt like

[image or embed]

— Aaron - Thorgi's Arcade (@thorgisarcade.bsky.social) January 11, 2025 at 5:37 PM

The evolution of Games Done Quick has been amazing, and this was a golden moment among many.

The Akira slide across generations

It's always amazing to see just how many animations have paid homage to this one sick move.

Chrono Trigger Trolling

Still one of the greatest RPGs of all times, even if it could be a bit mean at times.

The Wind Waker comes to Nintendo Music

Another good soundtrack on Nintendo Music, but where the heck is Echoes of Wisdom?

The crispiest Elden Ring demake mock-up

If an Elden Ring demake was this crisp, I’d happily play the whole thing.

An Ecco the Dolphin comeback?

In this economy? Sega continues to run wild with its franchise revivals.

He’s played these games before!!!

Much like he was with the Squid Game, I’ve also been traumatized by a few Balatro runs.

And there you have it, Shackers. That covers your Evening Reading for this January 13. Thank you for reading and hopefully enjoying our content. We hope you stick around and see what’s ahead. You can even help us keep the site going with Shacknews Mercury if you want. Either way, we wish you well. If you’ve got some time on your hands, stop by our Shackpets app on iOS and Android and have some fun playing favorites in the ultimate battle of pet cuteness. Need a little browser fun? Check out Bubbletron and run the gambit of random prompts to try to assemble the best (or worst) start-up business you can.

Bubbletron values a startup for a War Profiteering Loot Box Game as a Service at $67,024
I thought Call of Duty was worth a little more than this, but Bubbletron disagrees.
Source: Bubbletron

Thanks for stopping by, and have a good night, Shackers. We’ll see you next time.

Hello, Meet Lola