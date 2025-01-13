Evening Reading - January 13, 2025

Welcome, Shackers, to the end of another Monday. We’re about halfway through the first month of the year and still going strong with more exciting content, features, and videos coming up. It’s also an interesting time in video game and tech industries that promise to make for exciting news days. That said, every good day comes to an end, and it’s time to wrap this day of posting up with another Evening Reading. Enjoy.
In case you missed it at Shacknews…
- Delta Force Strategy Guide
- Delta Force updated 2025 roadmap shares details of upcoming content
- Square Enix updates harassment policies, threatens legal action against harassers
- Marvel Rivals crossed over 640k concurrent players following Season 1 launch
- PowerWash Simulator devs ending VR support to move team to other projects
- Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo gets March 2025 retail release window
- Shacknews 25 Most Anticipated Games of 2025
- Dungeons & Dragons: The Tyrant's Eye is a game-changer for Stern Pinball
- Games Done Quick's evolution has been both joyous and necessary
And now… More stuff from The Internet
A legendary moment at AGDQ
This is what owning a Sega Dreamcast felt like— Aaron - Thorgi's Arcade (@thorgisarcade.bsky.social) January 11, 2025 at 5:37 PM
[image or embed]
The evolution of Games Done Quick has been amazing, and this was a golden moment among many.
The Akira slide across generations
The iconic "Akira slide" referenced across three decades of animation pic.twitter.com/N78pKaFEK1— Anime Aesthetics (@anime_twits) January 11, 2025
It's always amazing to see just how many animations have paid homage to this one sick move.
Chrono Trigger Trolling
It won't let me get the treasure 😭— FantasyAnime (@FantasyAnime) January 13, 2025
- Chrono Trigger (SNES) pic.twitter.com/tV3eedoDbH
Still one of the greatest RPGs of all times, even if it could be a bit mean at times.
The Wind Waker comes to Nintendo Music
The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker OST added to Nintendo Music https://t.co/I86s3YfIYT pic.twitter.com/mHdt5AUGqr— Wario64 (@Wario64) January 14, 2025
Another good soundtrack on Nintendo Music, but where the heck is Echoes of Wisdom?
The crispiest Elden Ring demake mock-up
Malenia#ドット絵 #pixelart #ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/nf4qQSAk7N— Mr3sk (@Mr3sk) January 13, 2025
If an Elden Ring demake was this crisp, I’d happily play the whole thing.
An Ecco the Dolphin comeback?
SEGA filed trademarks for "Ecco the Dolphin" and "Ecco" on December 27 in Japan, which were made public today.— Gematsu (@gematsu) January 13, 2025
Ecco the Dolphin: https://t.co/GOr3oxAJeX
Ecco: https://t.co/MmQVPeybWj pic.twitter.com/HbcM6AeNiR
In this economy? Sega continues to run wild with its franchise revivals.
He’s played these games before!!!
January 13, 2025
Much like he was with the Squid Game, I’ve also been traumatized by a few Balatro runs.
And there you have it, Shackers. That covers your Evening Reading for this January 13. Thank you for reading and hopefully enjoying our content. We hope you stick around and see what’s ahead. You can even help us keep the site going with Shacknews Mercury if you want. Either way, we wish you well. If you’ve got some time on your hands, stop by our Shackpets app on iOS and Android and have some fun playing favorites in the ultimate battle of pet cuteness. Need a little browser fun? Check out Bubbletron and run the gambit of random prompts to try to assemble the best (or worst) start-up business you can.
Thanks for stopping by, and have a good night, Shackers. We’ll see you next time.
-
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Evening Reading - January 13, 2025