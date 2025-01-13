New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

PowerWash Simulator devs ending VR support to move team to other projects

FuturLabs CEO Kirsty Rigden said the move of employees to other teams was necessary to simultaneously prevent layoffs and focus on new projects.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via FuturLab
1

PowerWash Simulator developer FuturLabs has announced today that it is ending support and future updates for the virtual reality version of the game. CEO Kirsty Rigden shared a full statement on the matter, apologizing to fans that had invested their time into that version, but promised PowerWash Simulator VR and its DLC would still be playable for the foreseeable future, just without new content and updates.

Rigden shared her statement on the ending of support for PowerWash Simulator VR on the game’s social media, apologizing and also discussing the reasons for the ending of support. One of the biggest issues is that the VR component “costs… more than it makes.” And with other projects in the FuturLabs pipeline, moving that time to those projects was a required measure to avoid layoffs.

Kirsty Ridgen’s full statement on the ending of support for PowerWash Simulator VR can be read below:

With PowerWash Simulator VR support ending, Kirsty finally promised that saves on the VR component would be safe. It will be interesting to see what new projects FuturLabs has planned, but content continues to come for the base PowerWash Simulator game nonetheless. Stay tuned to the game’s topic for further updates and news.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola