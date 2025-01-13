PowerWash Simulator devs ending VR support to move team to other projects
FuturLabs CEO Kirsty Rigden said the move of employees to other teams was necessary to simultaneously prevent layoffs and focus on new projects.
PowerWash Simulator developer FuturLabs has announced today that it is ending support and future updates for the virtual reality version of the game. CEO Kirsty Rigden shared a full statement on the matter, apologizing to fans that had invested their time into that version, but promised PowerWash Simulator VR and its DLC would still be playable for the foreseeable future, just without new content and updates.
Rigden shared her statement on the ending of support for PowerWash Simulator VR on the game’s social media, apologizing and also discussing the reasons for the ending of support. One of the biggest issues is that the VR component “costs… more than it makes.” And with other projects in the FuturLabs pipeline, moving that time to those projects was a required measure to avoid layoffs.
An update for our PowerWash Simulator VR community pic.twitter.com/UOfRLtvnl8— PowerWash Simulator (@PowerWashSim) January 13, 2025
Kirsty Ridgen’s full statement on the ending of support for PowerWash Simulator VR can be read below:
With PowerWash Simulator VR support ending, Kirsty finally promised that saves on the VR component would be safe. It will be interesting to see what new projects FuturLabs has planned, but content continues to come for the base PowerWash Simulator game nonetheless. Stay tuned to the game’s topic for further updates and news.
