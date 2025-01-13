PowerWash Simulator devs ending VR support to move team to other projects FuturLabs CEO Kirsty Rigden said the move of employees to other teams was necessary to simultaneously prevent layoffs and focus on new projects.

PowerWash Simulator developer FuturLabs has announced today that it is ending support and future updates for the virtual reality version of the game. CEO Kirsty Rigden shared a full statement on the matter, apologizing to fans that had invested their time into that version, but promised PowerWash Simulator VR and its DLC would still be playable for the foreseeable future, just without new content and updates.

Rigden shared her statement on the ending of support for PowerWash Simulator VR on the game’s social media, apologizing and also discussing the reasons for the ending of support. One of the biggest issues is that the VR component “costs… more than it makes.” And with other projects in the FuturLabs pipeline, moving that time to those projects was a required measure to avoid layoffs.

Kirsty Ridgen’s full statement on the ending of support for PowerWash Simulator VR can be read below:

I am so sorry to let you know that we won’t be continuing support of PowerWash Simulator VR. We absolutely love and believe in VR, so this doesn’t mean that we won’t support it in the future, but we aren’t able to continue with support right now.



We have been faced with a crossroads: we have a truly excellent and kind VR team who were working on a platform which costs us more than it makes, while also having a list of job openings that were looking to be filled on other projects. We took the decision to redeploy our VR team into those other projects/roles. Whilst I would love to live in a world where we could support PowerWash Simulator on every platform going, I will always choose job security for my team. Every time. While I know that you must be so disappointed, I also know that if you were in my position, you would have made the same decision.



~ Kirsty Rigden, CEO, FuturLab

With PowerWash Simulator VR support ending, Kirsty finally promised that saves on the VR component would be safe. It will be interesting to see what new projects FuturLabs has planned, but content continues to come for the base PowerWash Simulator game nonetheless. Stay tuned to the game’s topic for further updates and news.