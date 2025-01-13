Square Enix updates harassment policies, threatens legal action against harassers Square Enix's new policies target group customer harassment and can lead to denial of sales and services, as well as legal action.

The year 2024 was a rough one in gaming as far as staff and layoffs go, but it was also an abnormally challenging year for harassment. Square Enix is among one of the companies that saw some of its products caught up in targeted campaigns of abuse and, as a result, has rolled out new policies regarding the safety of its employees and its response to customer harassment. Its new policies include taking legal action against perpetrators that continually threaten the safety and well-being of its staff.

Square Enix rolled out its new group harassment policies on its website this week, sharing new details about what it feels constitutes what it calls “group customer harassment,” as well as the actions it will take:

Should Square Enix determine that an individual has engaged in an action against one of our employees or partners that exceeds socially acceptable behavior or is harmful, we reserve our right to cease providing support services or to refrain from providing our group's products and services. Where such action is egregious or with malicious intent, Square Enix reserves its right to protect its employees and partners and to take legal action or criminal proceedings upon consulting the police and/or lawyers.

Wuk Lamat from Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail was a subject of major debate in 2024, partially due to the character's massive amount of dialogue, and partially because they were voiced by trans voice actor Sena Bryer.

Source: Square Enix

Square Enix’s new policies come as a likely result of targeted harassment campaigns in 2024, many of which were directed at Final Fantasy 14 and its newest expansion, Dawntrail. While many enjoyed the vast new world-building and cultures, as well as the promise of what’s ahead, there was also a bit of grumbling over certain elements, such as the character Wuk Lamat. Not only did this character the most lines in the latest expansion’s campaign by far, but they were also voiced by trans voice actor Sena Bryer, who spoke out about a variety of abuse received since her role in the expansion was revealed.

With game debate regularly crossing into uglier arguments and harassment, Square Enix’s new policies are an interesting move, and one that should perhaps become more adopted throughout the industry. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this topic for further updates and details.