Marvel Rivals crossed over 640k concurrent players following Season 1 launch

Marvel Rivals has become a phenomenally well-trending game through its early access run, and this last weekend saw it do the best it’s done yet by far. With the release of Season 1, Marvel Rivals player counts shot up to a massive concurrent stat of over 640,000. With such a huge start to its first season, the game looks set to keep its place at the top of Steam charts for quite a bit longer.

Marvel Rivals’ latest concurrent player peak could be spied on the game’s SteamDB page, which showed it reached a peak on January 10, 2025 of 644,269 players. This coincided directly with the launch of Season 1, which launched the same day and brought Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic) and Sue Storm (Invisible Woman) to the game. The numbers have dwindled from their absolute peak, but the game still sits at around 200,000 players on its lowest dips.

Marvel Rivals peaked at 644,269 on January 10, 2025, which was right when Season 1 launched with Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman coming to the game.

Source: SteamDB

Marvel Rivals has been hugely successful right out of the gate for NetEase Games and Marvel Games, and with a steady stream of seasons and content planned, that seems like it will continue. We already know that The Thing and Human Torch will round out the Fantastic 4 on the roster, while content won’t be as thick in future seasons, there are plenty of rumors about which characters are coming to the game and when. Meanwhile, players continue to buzz and debate over their favorites, as well as discussing the latest nerfs and buffs to characters like Hela and Wolverine.

With Marvel Rivals hitting such highs in its first season, it will be interesting to see if the game can keep its momentum. Stay tuned for the latest updates and news on the Marvel Rivals topic, right here at Shacknews.