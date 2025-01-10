Evening Reading - January 10, 2025

Hello, Shacknews. We're back for another year of news, memes, and entertainment! This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

Those looking for something along the lines of Fallout or S.T.A.L.K.E.R. may want to keep an eye on Atomfall from Sniper Elite publisher Rebellion.

Somebody heard that poker is the new hotness. Candy Crush Solitaire isn't exactly that, leaning much more into solitaire than anything poker, but it is funny to see this announced in the wake of Balatro's unprecedented success.

Another world has been revealed for the upcoming Revenge of the Savage Planet.

Limveld awaits you, Nightfarers.



Rise together against the tides of darkness from February 14th to February 17th.



Register before January 20 for a chance to join the #ELDENRING #NIGHTREIGN Network Test: https://t.co/DodOCpDczD pic.twitter.com/aqLvLxDZ0T — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) January 10, 2025

And, boy, I sure hope you didn't make plans for Valentine's Day.

ORB!

Still not gambling

But yes, how about that PEGI rating for EA FC, eh?

Nothing but the Hotfix

No Hotfix, because it's time for Awesome Games Done Quick! We've embedded just a sample of the best runs above! Go check them out and keep watching through Saturday. We'll be back on Saturday night with the final total raised for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)

Zion Williamson's return hasn't gone unnoticed, especially by someone who can relate to his... culinary tastes.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Man, hard to decide on who to give this spot to, so let's split it three ways and go with The Rock, John Cena, and the returning Kenny Omega.

Tonight in video game music

Time to get this party started. Let's go to MAGFest and hear from Geekswag.

That's it for the second Friday Evening Reading for January and the first official one for 2025!