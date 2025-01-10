Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 10: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth pre-order

Hello, friends! The Weekend PC Download Deals have returned for another year of incredible savings. If you look around, you'll see a lot of empty space. The year-end deals partied through the January 1 holiday, but the fun appears to be over. Fortunately, there are some deals that slipped through the cracks, not necessarily through Steam. We'll get to those in a second, but first, it's a good time to note again that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is coming in a few weeks and there's a rare pre-order discount. A substantial one, at that. A 30 percent savings is nothing to sneeze at, so if you haven't given this a look, it's worth considering.

Elsewhere, Steam has deals on the Tekken 8 Deluxe Edition and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. The Epic Games Store has Space Marine 2 and Sonic X Shadow Generations. Gamebillet has multiple GOTY winner Balatro, a game that not many other storefronts have been willing to discount more than 10 percent. Finally, go see all of the fine bundles that Humble Bundle has ready to roll.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Use the coupon code JAN15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of January, you'll receive Against the Storm, Jagged Alliance 3, Blasphemous 2, Beneath Oresa, Fort Solis, Boxes: Lost Fragments, Dordogne, and The Pegasus Expedition. These activate on Steam. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $10 or more to get Monster Hunter Rise (w/Deluxe Kit DLC). Pay $15 or more to also receive Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (w/Deluxe Kit DLC). Pay $20 or more to also receive Monster Hunter World (w/Deluxe Kit DLC). Pay $25 or more to also receive Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (w/Deluxe Kit DLC). These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get Learning Factory, EXAPUNKS, while True: learn(), 7 Billion Humans, Human Resource Machine, SHENZHEN I/O, and TIS-100. These activate on Steam.

Pay $12 or more to get Have a Nice Death, Ori and the Blind Forest, Sonic Lost World, Shenmue 1+2, BPM: Bullets Per Minute, New Super Lucky's Tale, and Condemned: Criminal Origins. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get Nanotale: Typing Chronicles, Influent: Definitive Edition, PLAYNE: The Meditation Game, You Can Kana: Learn Japanese Hiragana & Katakana, Terra Alia: The Language Learning RPG, Epistory: Typing Chronicles, and The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia. These activate on Steam.

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.