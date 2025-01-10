New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 10: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth pre-order

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is days away from releasing on PC and there's still a substantial discount available to those who pre-order.
Ozzie Mejia
Hello, friends! The Weekend PC Download Deals have returned for another year of incredible savings. If you look around, you'll see a lot of empty space. The year-end deals partied through the January 1 holiday, but the fun appears to be over. Fortunately, there are some deals that slipped through the cracks, not necessarily through Steam. We'll get to those in a second, but first, it's a good time to note again that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is coming in a few weeks and there's a rare pre-order discount. A substantial one, at that. A 30 percent savings is nothing to sneeze at, so if you haven't given this a look, it's worth considering.

Elsewhere, Steam has deals on the Tekken 8 Deluxe Edition and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. The Epic Games Store has Space Marine 2 and Sonic X Shadow Generations. Gamebillet has multiple GOTY winner Balatro, a game that not many other storefronts have been willing to discount more than 10 percent. Finally, go see all of the fine bundles that Humble Bundle has ready to roll.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code JAN15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of January, you'll receive Against the Storm, Jagged Alliance 3, Blasphemous 2, Beneath Oresa, Fort Solis, Boxes: Lost Fragments, Dordogne, and The Pegasus Expedition. These activate on Steam. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $10 or more to get Monster Hunter Rise (w/Deluxe Kit DLC). Pay $15 or more to also receive Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (w/Deluxe Kit DLC). Pay $20 or more to also receive Monster Hunter World (w/Deluxe Kit DLC). Pay $25 or more to also receive Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (w/Deluxe Kit DLC). These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get Learning Factory, EXAPUNKS, while True: learn(), 7 Billion Humans, Human Resource Machine, SHENZHEN I/O, and TIS-100. These activate on Steam.

Pay $12 or more to get Have a Nice Death, Ori and the Blind Forest, Sonic Lost World, Shenmue 1+2, BPM: Bullets Per Minute, New Super Lucky's Tale, and Condemned: Criminal Origins. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get Nanotale: Typing Chronicles, Influent: Definitive Edition, PLAYNE: The Meditation Game, You Can Kana: Learn Japanese Hiragana & Katakana, Terra Alia: The Language Learning RPG, Epistory: Typing Chronicles, and The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia. These activate on Steam.

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.

Senior Editor
Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

