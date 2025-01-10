Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Watch Day 6 here

Awesome Games Done Quick is almost done for the year. Only two days remain for this year's marathon. This year's edition of AGDQ features the world's top speedrunners taking viewers through some of the biggest games of the past and present. They'll be doing it as quickly as possible and just like they do every year, they'll be doing it for charity in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 has returned to Pittsburgh, PA. Many of this year's runners are on-hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. After five days, the runners have raised over $1,000,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we'll be sure to highlight the biggest runs worth watching.

Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 5. Arcade madness!

Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Day 6 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 6, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. Times are subject to change depending on the actual completed runtimes, as well as other scheduling circumstances:

AGDQ 2025 Day 6 Schedule Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 10:42 AM Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Tightened Vice - PC EnglishBen 1:20:00 12:27 PM Fresh Hops Kaizo SMW 100% - SNES frozenflygone 45:00 1:31 PM Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Legendary Trial - Switch authorblues, Skybilz, GTAce, EpicCrossover 30:00 2:16 PM PS1 Mystery Vs. Tournament Tournament Finals - PS CavemanDCJ, Joester98, Dr4gonBlitz 1:00:00 3:30 PM Tetris: The Grand Master Multi Game Showcase - PS4 JBroms, spc 45:00 4:30 PM Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 48 Tracks (DLC), 200cc, No Items - Switch Bayesic 1:30:00 6:15 PM Kaizo Mario World 3 (BONUS GAME) 100% - SNES lungfish3000 1:00:00 7:22 PM jubeat copious APPEND Showcase - Arcade PangaeaPanga 1:00:00 8:37 PM Super Mario World 96 Exit Race - SNES Vert, Storster 1:30:00 10:42 PM Peggle Extreme Extreme Grand Master Race - PC SatanHerself, HeliosWX 36:00 11:30 PM Metal Gear Solid All Bosses Extreme - PC MetalGlennSolid 1:02:00 12:43 AM Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble World Tour Race - Switch Helix, Moo 35:00 1:25 AM Mega Man 10 Any% Normal Bass Race - Wii Slurpeeninja, Phil7 40:00 2:12 AM Gothic No OoB - PC PokerFacowaty 20:00 2:44 AM Deux Ex Any% - PC Vahisht 42:00 3:33 AM Ape Escape 2 Any% - PS2 Riekelt 1:00:00 4:40 AM Road Runner's Death Valley Rally Any% - SNES gameO 26:00 5:13 AM Ristar Hard Any% - Switch Mackie 40:00

1:31PM - Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition

We got a nice dose of nostalgia with last year's Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition. The Legendary Trial is one of the hardest parts of this game, but this game was practically built for speedrunners. We're about to watch four of them run through this for its Games Done Quick debut.

4:30PM - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

I promise, I'm not including this just so I can link to our definitive list where we ranked all 96 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tracks.

Mostly.

12:43AM - Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble

One of last year's most pleasant surprises was the release of a new Super Monkey Ball game. Those who have listened to Shack Together may have heard the staff talk about how difficult some of these stages are, which will make it that much more interesting to watch two runners attempt to race through them as part of Banana Rumble's GDQ debut.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 will take place from now through Saturday, January 11. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.