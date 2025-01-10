Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Watch Day 6 here

Awesome Games Done Quick is almost done for the year. Only two days remain for this year's marathon. This year's edition of AGDQ features the world's top speedrunners taking viewers through some of the biggest games of the past and present. They'll be doing it as quickly as possible and just like they do every year, they'll be doing it for charity in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 has returned to Pittsburgh, PA. Many of this year's runners are on-hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. After five days, the runners have raised over $1,000,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we'll be sure to highlight the biggest runs worth watching.
Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 5. Arcade madness!
You can watch all of the action in the embed below!
Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Day 6 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 6, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. Times are subject to change depending on the actual completed runtimes, as well as other scheduling circumstances:
|AGDQ 2025 Day 6 Schedule
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|10:42 AM
|Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
|Tightened Vice - PC
|EnglishBen
|1:20:00
|12:27 PM
|Fresh Hops
|Kaizo SMW 100% - SNES
|frozenflygone
|45:00
|1:31 PM
|Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition
|Legendary Trial - Switch
|authorblues, Skybilz, GTAce, EpicCrossover
|30:00
|2:16 PM
|PS1 Mystery Vs. Tournament
|Tournament Finals - PS
|CavemanDCJ, Joester98, Dr4gonBlitz
|1:00:00
|3:30 PM
|Tetris: The Grand Master
|Multi Game Showcase - PS4
|JBroms, spc
|45:00
|4:30 PM
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|48 Tracks (DLC), 200cc, No Items - Switch
|Bayesic
|1:30:00
|6:15 PM
|Kaizo Mario World 3 (BONUS GAME)
|100% - SNES
|lungfish3000
|1:00:00
|7:22 PM
|jubeat copious APPEND
|Showcase - Arcade
|PangaeaPanga
|1:00:00
|8:37 PM
|Super Mario World
|96 Exit Race - SNES
|Vert, Storster
|1:30:00
|10:42 PM
|Peggle Extreme
|Extreme Grand Master Race - PC
|SatanHerself, HeliosWX
|36:00
|11:30 PM
|Metal Gear Solid
|All Bosses Extreme - PC
|MetalGlennSolid
|1:02:00
|12:43 AM
|Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble
|World Tour Race - Switch
|Helix, Moo
|35:00
|1:25 AM
|Mega Man 10
|Any% Normal Bass Race - Wii
|Slurpeeninja, Phil7
|40:00
|2:12 AM
|Gothic
|No OoB - PC
|PokerFacowaty
|20:00
|2:44 AM
|Deux Ex
|Any% - PC
|Vahisht
|42:00
|3:33 AM
|Ape Escape 2
|Any% - PS2
|Riekelt
|1:00:00
|4:40 AM
|Road Runner's Death Valley Rally
|Any% - SNES
|gameO
|26:00
|5:13 AM
|Ristar
|Hard Any% - Switch
|Mackie
|40:00
1:31PM - Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition
We got a nice dose of nostalgia with last year's Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition. The Legendary Trial is one of the hardest parts of this game, but this game was practically built for speedrunners. We're about to watch four of them run through this for its Games Done Quick debut.
4:30PM - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
I promise, I'm not including this just so I can link to our definitive list where we ranked all 96 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tracks.
Mostly.
12:43AM - Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble
One of last year's most pleasant surprises was the release of a new Super Monkey Ball game. Those who have listened to Shack Together may have heard the staff talk about how difficult some of these stages are, which will make it that much more interesting to watch two runners attempt to race through them as part of Banana Rumble's GDQ debut.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 will take place from now through Saturday, January 11. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Watch Day 6 here
AGDQ 2025 is a speedrunning marathon that is taking place from January 5th to 12th, 2024, in Pittsburgh, PA and streamed online. Speedrunnners will play through almost 150 games in seven days while raising funds for Prevent Cancer Foundation. Classic games such as Super Mario World, Gauntlet IV, Gimmick! 2 and Snake Rattle 'n' Roll, modern games such as Astro Bot, UFO 50, Alan Wake II and Sonic X Shadow Generations, and awful games such as Superman 64, Meegah Mem and Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing will all be played, so there is something for everyone! This will all be streamed on twitch.tv and at http://gamesdonequick.com .
Latest GDQ VODs:
Rocket League - Workshop Map Speedrun Showcase - PC - Time: 00:50:01 - https://youtu.be/iMft32TvjRg
Rocket League - Bonus Map: Rocket Adventures was met
Rocket League - Octane vs Fennec Car - 'Fennec Car' won with $330, $550 was raised in total.
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Main Quest - PC - Time: 00:43:05 - https://youtu.be/u4RzOF9e850
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Bonus Level 1-80 Run was met
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Character Name - 'Luigi' won with $3351, $7316 was raised in total.
Squirrel with a Gun - Any% - PC - Time: 00:28:39 - https://youtu.be/cqxK89znGT0
Squirrel With A Gun - Squirrel Dress-Up - 'Goth' won with $1375, $3371 was raised in total.
Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing - 100% - PC - Time: 00:03:29 - https://youtu.be/jg9HaLywDL4
Kevin Costner's Waterworld - All Items - PC - Time: 00:11:42 - https://youtu.be/gwlHDNF0aqE
Kevin Costner's Waterworld - Upgrade to All Items was met
Hylics 2 - Any% - PC - Time: 00:37:54 - https://youtu.be/6Q2Y3qkROu0
Flushed Away - Any% - GC - Time: 00:46:13 - https://youtu.be/E7PuPTeivW4
BZZZT - Any% - Normal - PC - Time: 00:22:19 - https://youtu.be/aWLfOXy7Cro
BZZZT - Robot Showcase was met
RKGK / Rakugaki - New Game+ Half Grafitti - PC - Time: 00:35:26 - https://youtu.be/yHo5jmGYr_o
RKGK Outfit Choice - 'Sailor Moon' won with $1260, $1850 was raised in total.
Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster - All Secrets - PC - Time: 00:32:25 - https://youtu.be/0BRDe51esXU
Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster - Upgrade to All Secrets was met
Mario & Luigi: Partners in Time - Any% - DS - Time: 02:25:40 - https://youtu.be/IuXeE9QmHzY
Mario & Luigi: Partners in Time - Glitch Exhibition was met
Windblown - All Encounters - 3P - PC - Time: 00:24:34 - https://youtu.be/mbP6pDQ_x0M
Windblown - Character Choice - 'Axolotl' won with $245, $561 was raised in total.
Windblown - Upgrade to Stormy Difficulty was not met
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - All Dungeons - Switch - Time: 02:47:27 - https://youtu.be/ZLIT3NmriRs
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Prologue Escape Showcase was met
Lies of P - Any% Glitchless - PC - Time: 01:43:46 - https://youtu.be/AG-jTrU5ndw
Lies of P - Nameless Puppet Fight was met
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare - Any% - PC - Time: 01:38:15 - https://youtu.be/1PLtrQi-Q1w
CHUNITHM LUMINOUS PLUS - Arcade Showcase - Arcade - Time: 01:13:24 - https://youtu.be/D-658yiF_28
Hitman: Blood Money - Professional/SA - PC - Time: 00:33:46 - https://youtu.be/hUDFzfPmuvQ
Hitman: Blood Money - Upgrade to Professional/Silent Assassin was met
Children of the Sun - Any% - PC - Time: 00:21:41 - https://youtu.be/1ktYA3zONP4
BPM: Bullets Per Minute - Skuld : 100% Clear - PC - Time: 00:18:00 - https://youtu.be/sYz-LX6ba74
BPM: Bullets Per Minute - Upgrade to 100% Clear was met
Castlevania: Dracula X - Bad Ending (Catacomb Shortcut) - Wii U VC - Time: 00:15:52 - https://youtu.be/JRFmgYwaSAc
Gimmick! 2 - True Ending - PC - Time: 00:37:58 - https://youtu.be/-WyLkddZXZU
Gimmick! 2 - Upgrade to True Ending was met
Frogun Encore - Any% - PC - Time: 00:25:03 - https://youtu.be/81Joyq4QQBI
No One Can Stop Mr. Domino! - Any% Slow - PS - Time: 00:14:29 - https://youtu.be/2siipoyNlfs
ane-san - All Characters - TG-16CD - Time: 00:17:22 - https://youtu.be/mBivTnrKaEk
ane-san - Play the Scary Face Grand Prix was met
ane-san - Upgrade to All Characters was met
10 Second Ninja X - All Stars - PC - Time: 00:15:53 - https://youtu.be/b8a0JSdkMHE
Disruptor - Any% Regular NTSC-J - PS - Time: 00:27:00 - https://youtu.be/lP8VZAT8wEc
Previous Vods: https://www.shacknews.com/chatty?id=42735151#item_42735151
Now: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - Any% Easy - PS5
Next: Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - PC
Then: Fresh Hops
Soon: Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is being run by Woadyb and is expepected to take 6 hours 15 minutes.
Incentives for this run:
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - Choose Aerith's Mini Game
Choose the mini game played by Aerith for the Costa del Sol section of the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth run.
Top options: Run Wild ($285), Cactuar Photography ($230)
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - Choose Cloud's Mini Game
Choose the mini game played by Cloud for the Costa del Sol section of the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth run.
Top options: Card Carnival ($625), Pirate's Rampage ($350)
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - Choose Tifa's Mini Game
Choose the mini game played by Tifa for the Costa del Sol section of the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth run.
Top options: Play the Piano ($752), Return the Wheelies ($20)
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - Gold Saucer Date Partner
Choose who Cloud goes on a date to the Gold Saucer with during the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth run.
Top options: Tifa ($8825), Cait Sith ($7343), Aerith ($3295)
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - Rulers of the Outer Worlds
Rulers of the Outer Worlds is one of the more difficult Combat Simulations available in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Woadyb will show this off for you after the main run if this is met.
This is at $10906 of $50000
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - Sing No Promises to Keep
If met, the runner Woadyb will sing the theme song of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: No Promises to Keep.
This is at $18165 of $20000
Catch Woadyb at: https://www.twitch.tv/woadyb Twitter: woadyb
Commentating will be: HeroicSpiritGamer, The_Sid
ateatree, Jaypeg will be hosting.
