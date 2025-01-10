New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Fortnite Festival will add local multiplayer for consoles next week

Break out those plastic guitars, because it's time for a jam session.
Ozzie Mejia
Epic Games
Fortnite Festival has been bringing musical magic to Epic Games' all-encompassing platform for over a year. The team at Harmonix has gradually been adding features to the game throughout that time, but its latest one is one that should have music fans excited. Starting next week, Fortnite Festival on PlayStation and Xbox will feature local multiplayer, allowing for family, friends, and college roommates to all rock out together on the same screen.

Fortnite Festival's local multiplayer feature will arrive as part of the game's Season 7 content. Up to four users on PlayStation and Xbox will be able to join together for jam sessions. Players can join with their controllers or with their approved guitar peripherals. At the moment, local multiplayer is only planned for consoles, so apologies to PC and mobile users hoping to play a set on their devices.

There aren't many other details regarding what's coming to Fortnite Festival Season 7. There have been some leaks, which the Fortnite Festival team has sort of acknowledged, but there's nothing concrete. More details are expected in the days ahead, because local multiplayer will come to Fortnite Festival on Tuesday, January 14.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

