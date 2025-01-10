The House of the Dead 2: Remake is coming to consoles & PC in spring 2025 Forever Entertainment and MegaPixel Studio are updating the classic light gun horror shooter for Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC platforms.

Forever Entertainment has been spearheading quite a few remakes of classic and beloved titles lately, including The House of the Dead franchise, and now it’s getting ready to launch a remake of the second game. This week, Forever Entertainment announced The House of the Dead 2: Remake for PC and consoles, bringing fresh visuals to the beloved light gun horror game as it prepares for a launch in spring 2025.

Forever Entertainment and developer MegaPixel Studio announced The House of the Dead 2: Remake with a debut trailer today. In spring 2025, the game will come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. In addition to gameplay and co-op faithful to the original, complete with its branching paths and multiple endings, The House of the Dead 2: Remake will feature updated visuals and a remastered soundtrack. It will also have new gameplay options such as the Training Mode where you can practice and Boss Mode where you can take on a gauntlet of the game’s burliest enemies.

At this point, Forever Entertainment has put its energy into bringing a lot of older games back in updated fashion. The group has been behind the remakes of Panzer Dragoon, Front Mission, and previously did a remake of the first House of the Dead as well. It seems set to continue that effort. With it comes high expectations as The House of the Dead 2 is often considered to be the highlight of the series. It even got its own spinoff in the form of The Typing of the Dead, which taught us keyboarding skills through the power of zombie slaying.

As we prepare for The House of the Dead 2: Remake in spring 2025 stay tuned for further updates on the game right here at Shacknews.