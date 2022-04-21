The House of the Dead: Remake will make its way to PC & consoles next week It looks like The House of the Dead: Remake that launched on Switch earlier this month will be launching on everything else at the end of April 2022.

It would seem that Forever Entertainment and MegaPixel are preparing to move the recently launched House of the Dead Remake over to multiple new platforms next week. The game already launched on Nintendo Switch earlier this month, but a recent report suggests that the port to everything else is happening soon. The House of the Dead: Remake should be on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia and PC by the end of April 2022.

This news comes from Polish news group PAP Biznes, as reported by VGC. It was recently shared that The House of Dead Remake would be coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, and PC via Steam and GOG on April 28, 2022. The House of the Dead: Remake originally launched exclusively on Nintendo Switch at on April 7, 2022 and at the time, publisher Forever Entertainment hadn’t listed any further platforms. Now we know it’s on its way beyond the Switch and coming shortly.

The House of the Dead: Remake was developed by MegaPixel Studio, who previously worked on the Panzer Dragoon: Remake for Forever Entertainment. While Panzer Dragoon: Remake has seen some love from the community, The House of the Dead: Remake has had a middling response in its Switch debut. While many agree it’s a faithful recreation, it’s also been said that The House of the Dead: Remake doesn’t bring enough to the table to cover its dated, bare-bones offering. Even so, it would seem if you’re looking for a good recreation of the original, it covers that much.

Having originally launched on the Nintendo Switch, The House of the Dead: Remake is a faithful recreation of Sega's lightgun horror arcade game.

With the dates set for The House of the Dead: Remake on further consoles and PC, it seems other players outside the Switch won’t have to wait long to check the game out. Forever Entertainment has also teased plans for a House of the Dead 2 remake, so stay tuned as we await further details.