Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 10: PlayStation Holiday Sale final days

Happy New Year, everybody! We're back to bring you another year of deals to get your weekends started right. The year-end deals are still relatively fresh, so there aren't many deals to start off this January. Although technically, one is still going, as PlayStation is on the tail end of its Holiday Sale. While there aren't as many good deals as its first half, there are still a few games worth checking out, including The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, Stellar Blade, and Sonic X Shadow Generations.
Xbox has a few deals left and there isn't much coming from Nintendo, but stick with us throughout the year, because we'll have our eye out at this time every week for the latest and greatest in deals from the console storefronts.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Holiday Sale
- The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered - $39.99 (20% off)
- Stellar Blade - $49.69 (29% off)
- Rise of the Ronin Digital Deluxe Edition - $49.59 (38% off)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- Sonic X Shadow Generations - $37.49 (25% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio Atlus 35th Digital Anniversary Deluxe Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard Deluxe Edition - $53.99 (40% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Gold Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition - $71.49 (35% off)
- Unicorn Overlord Monarch Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Persona 3 Reload - $41.99 (40% off)
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed - $29.99 (50% off)
- Castlevania Dominus Collection - $19.99 (20% off)
- The Plucky Squire - $22.49 (25% off)
- Neva - $15.99 (20% off)
- Pacific Drive - $17.99 (40% off)
- Thank Goodness You're Here - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Naughty Pack - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Survey Scramble - $7.99 (20% off)
- New World: Aeternum - $41.99 (30% off)
- Silent Hill 2 Deluxe Edition - $55.99 (30% off)
- The Thing Remastered - $23.99 (20% off)
- The Outlast Trials - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sea of Thieves - $23.99 (40% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 - $39.89 (43% off)
- Sand Land Deluxe Edition - $39.89 (43% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Deluxe Edition - $42.49 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $46.14 (35% off)
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game - $19.99 (50% off)
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- NBA 2K25 Tournament Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- NHL 25 Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- TopSpin 2K25 Deluxe Edition - $32.99 (67% off)
- Monster Jam Showdown - $29.99 (40% off)
- Undisputed WBC Edition - $59.99 (25% off)
- EA SPORTS UFC 5 Ultimate Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- Street Fighter 6 Deluxe Edition - $42.49 (50% off)
- Remnant 2 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $19.99 (50% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City Alex Murphy Edition - $31.49 (55% off)
- Lies of P Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition - $31.49 (65% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Elite Edition - $19.99 (80% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion Digital Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - $19.99 (50% off)
- Forspoken - $20.99 (70% off)
- Hades - $9.99 (60% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $23.99 (40% off)
- Slay the Spire - $8.49 (66% off)
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Digital Expended Edition - $32.49 (35% off)
- Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster Bundle - $56.24 (25% off)
- Castle Crashers Remastered - $2.24 (85% off)
- Wreckfest PS5 Version - $19.99 (50% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection - $5.99 (90% off)
- More from the PlayStation Holiday Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Astroneer Evolution Edition - $13.19 (67% off)
- Bleak Faith - $25.19 (30% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 4 - $6.99 (65% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Xbox Last Chance Sale
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 - $52.49 (25% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio Atlus 35th Digital Anniversary Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- Sonic X Shadow Generations Digital Deluxe Edition - $44.99 (25% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Ultimate Edition - $54.99 (50% off)
- Payday 3 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Remnant 2 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition - $27.99 (65% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $23.99 (60% off)
- NBA 2K25 Tournament Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- TopSpin 2K25 Deluxe Edition - $32.99 (67% off)
- WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- Undisputed Deluxe WBC Edition - $59.99 (25% off)
- Blasphemous 2 Mea Culpa Edition - $30.39 (20% off)
- Dredge - $12.49 (50% off)
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - $24.99 (50% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin - $17.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $11.99 (80% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $11.99 (80% off)
- Riders Republic - $9.99 (75% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $5.99 (90% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $14.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Last Chance Sale.
Nintendo Switch
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - $29.99 (25% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 - $20.99 (30% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $5.99 (90% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $13.59 (66% off)
- LIMBO - $1.99 (80% off)
