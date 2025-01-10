Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 10: PlayStation Holiday Sale final days

Happy New Year, everybody! We're back to bring you another year of deals to get your weekends started right. The year-end deals are still relatively fresh, so there aren't many deals to start off this January. Although technically, one is still going, as PlayStation is on the tail end of its Holiday Sale. While there aren't as many good deals as its first half, there are still a few games worth checking out, including The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, Stellar Blade, and Sonic X Shadow Generations.

Xbox has a few deals left and there isn't much coming from Nintendo, but stick with us throughout the year, because we'll have our eye out at this time every week for the latest and greatest in deals from the console storefronts.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Xbox

If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.

Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.

Nintendo Switch

