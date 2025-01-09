Evening Reading - January 9, 2025

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

I won F-Zero 99 twice over our Holiday break

My F-Zero 99 career is set to boost to new heights in 2025.

Nora Kelly Band - See You in Hell (from Lost Records: Bloom & Rage)

Looks like this next DONTNOD game is going to have a solid soundtrack.

Chick Fil-A employees always say "my pleasure..." OR ELSE

Chick Fil-A takes politeness very seriously.

Dick Vitale is kicking cancer's ass!

Dick Vitale announced that his vocal cords are cancer free and that he can return to ESPN courtside in the near future! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2Na44GGMsV — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) January 8, 2025

Hell yeah!

Words of wisdom from Katt Williams

Speaking the truth? In this economy?

Facebook ditches fact-checking and loosens hate speech guidelines

Here is the full video from Mark Zuckerberg announcing the end of censorship and misinformation policies.



I highly recommend you watch all of it as tonally it is one of the biggest indications of "elections have consequences" I have ever seen pic.twitter.com/aYpkxrTqWe — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) January 7, 2025

Kate Knibbs posted a very solid article breaking down the consequences of these guideline updates at Facebook, pointing out that hate speech directed at members of the LGBTQ+ community will now be allowed on the platform as well as some racist rhetoric surrounding the topic of illegal immigration.

It's extremely troubling to see one of the largest sources of information on the Internet ditch fact-checking in favor of X-style Community Notes, especially when Facebook is also developing an open source large language model while operating multiple AI chatbots.

NES crashes still hit different

If you aren't watching Poo's "The Game No One Can Beat" series, you are missing out.

Nobody's perfect

A.I. has a point.

