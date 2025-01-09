New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - January 9, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

I won F-Zero 99 twice over our Holiday break

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

My F-Zero 99 career is set to boost to new heights in 2025.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

 Nora Kelly Band - See You in Hell (from Lost Records: Bloom & Rage)

Looks like this next DONTNOD game is going to have a solid soundtrack.

Chick Fil-A employees always say "my pleasure..." OR ELSE

Chick Fil-A takes politeness very seriously.

Dick Vitale is kicking cancer's ass!

Hell yeah!

Words of wisdom from Katt Williams

Speaking the truth? In this economy?

Facebook ditches fact-checking and loosens hate speech guidelines

Kate Knibbs posted a very solid article breaking down the consequences of these guideline updates at Facebook, pointing out that hate speech directed at members of the LGBTQ+ community will now be allowed on the platform as well as some racist rhetoric surrounding the topic of illegal immigration. 

A screenshot of a fake fact-checking account on Facebook.

It's extremely troubling to see one of the largest sources of information on the Internet ditch fact-checking in favor of X-style Community Notes, especially when Facebook is also developing an open source large language model while operating multiple AI chatbots. 

NES crashes still hit different

If you aren't watching Poo's "The Game No One Can Beat" series, you are missing out.

Nobody's perfect

A.I. has a point.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for January 9, 2025. Please consider playing Bubbletron to show your support of all of our Shacknews efforts across the Internet.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola