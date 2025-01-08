Splash Damage cancels Transformers: Reactivate and confirms layoffs The studio says it's scaling back and focusing on other projects.

Splash Damage, the studio behind Gears Tactics and Dirty Bomb, has announced that it’s canceling development of Transformers: Reactivate. As a result, the studio will lay off an unspecified number of its staff as it scales back its efforts.

Splash Damage posted a statement on X to announce the cancellation of Transformers: Reactivate and confirm layoffs. “While not being able to see the game through to release is painful, having to say goodbye to friends and colleagues hurts even more,” the statement reads.

An update on Transformers: Reactivate. pic.twitter.com/jGkzZ0begd — Splash Damage (@splashdamage) January 8, 2025

Transformers: Reactivate was announced with a cinematic trailer at the Game Awards in 2022. It was set to be an online multiplayer game, though we never learned much more about it outside of the initial teaser.

As for Splash Damage’s other projects, the studio partnered with streamer Shroud in 2023 for an open-world survival game.