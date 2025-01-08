New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Splash Damage cancels Transformers: Reactivate and confirms layoffs

The studio says it's scaling back and focusing on other projects.
Donovan Erskine
Splash Damage
Splash Damage, the studio behind Gears Tactics and Dirty Bomb, has announced that it’s canceling development of Transformers: Reactivate. As a result, the studio will lay off an unspecified number of its staff as it scales back its efforts.

Splash Damage posted a statement on X to announce the cancellation of Transformers: Reactivate and confirm layoffs. “While not being able to see the game through to release is painful, having to say goodbye to friends and colleagues hurts even more,” the statement reads.

Transformers: Reactivate was announced with a cinematic trailer at the Game Awards in 2022. It was set to be an online multiplayer game, though we never learned much more about it outside of the initial teaser.

As for Splash Damage’s other projects, the studio partnered with streamer Shroud in 2023 for an open-world survival game.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

