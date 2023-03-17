Splash Damage partners with Shroud for open-world survival game Project Astrid is a joint project from Splash Damage, Shroud, and Sacriel.

Splash Damage made its names on first-person shooters, with franchises like Doom, Wolfenstein, and Halo under its belt. However, the studio will look to do something completely different with its next project. What’s even more interesting, is the talent that its partnering with to do so. Project Astrid is a new open-world survival game in development at Splash Damage, in association with content creators Shroud and Sacriel.

Splash Damage announced its new game with a video earlier this week. The video features the two content creators that are serving as co-creators on the project: Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek and Christopher "Sacriel" Ball. Shroud is a competitive FPS player turned content creator that returned to competitive play last year for a brief stint with Sentinels’ Valorant team. Sacriel is a veteran of streaming, having done so for over a decade.

“I want to build the best game ever. That’s my goal, and that’s Splash Damage’s goal as well,” Shroud says in the announcement video. Not much is known about Project Astrid, but some light details are provided in the announcement. The game will be an open-world survival game with online elements. Shrouds describes it as a “survival shooter,” confirming that guns will be a primary weapon in the game. Lance Winter, the Creative Director at Splash Damage, talks about his desire to create a tense, challenging survival experience.

Project Astrid is currently in the pre-production phase, so details are sparse. With Splash Damage’s history of developing shooters, and Shroud and Sacriel’s expertise as players, it will be interesting to see what comes of this collaboration. For future updates, be sure to bookmark our new topic page dedicated to Project Astrid.