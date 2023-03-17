Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Splash Damage partners with Shroud for open-world survival game

Project Astrid is a joint project from Splash Damage, Shroud, and Sacriel.
Donovan Erskine
Splash Damage
1

Splash Damage made its names on first-person shooters, with franchises like Doom, Wolfenstein, and Halo under its belt. However, the studio will look to do something completely different with its next project. What’s even more interesting, is the talent that its partnering with to do so. Project Astrid is a new open-world survival game in development at Splash Damage, in association with content creators Shroud and Sacriel.

Splash Damage announced its new game with a video earlier this week. The video features the two content creators that are serving as co-creators on the project: Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek and Christopher "Sacriel" Ball. Shroud is a competitive FPS player turned content creator that returned to competitive play last year for a brief stint with Sentinels’ Valorant team. Sacriel is a veteran of streaming, having done so for over a decade.

“I want to build the best game ever. That’s my goal, and that’s Splash Damage’s goal as well,” Shroud says in the announcement video. Not much is known about Project Astrid, but some light details are provided in the announcement. The game will be an open-world survival game with online elements. Shrouds describes it as a “survival shooter,” confirming that guns will be a primary weapon in the game. Lance Winter, the Creative Director at Splash Damage, talks about his desire to create a tense, challenging survival experience.

Project Astrid is currently in the pre-production phase, so details are sparse. With Splash Damage’s history of developing shooters, and Shroud and Sacriel’s expertise as players, it will be interesting to see what comes of this collaboration. For future updates, be sure to bookmark our new topic page dedicated to Project Astrid.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

