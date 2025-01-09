All Elemental Progenitors in Warframe Ensure you bring the right Warframe when spawning your Kuva or Tenet weapon.

Kuva and Tenet weapons are powerful options in Warframe that can spawn with innate elemental damage types. This adds to their overall damage profile and can make modding them for important elemental reactions much easier.

The different elemental Progenitors for the Kuva and Tenet weapons are as follows:

Element Effect Cold Frost, Gara, Hildryn, Koumei, Revenant, Styanax, Titania, Trinity Electricity Banshee, Caliban, Excalibur, Gyre, Limbo, Nova, Valkyr, Volt Heat Chroma, Ember, Inaros, Jade, Kullervo, Nezha, Protea, Vauban, Wisp Impact Baruuk, Dante, Gauss, Grendel, Rhino, Sevagoth, Wukong, Zephyr Magnetic Citrine, Cyte-09, Harrow, Hydroid, Lavos, Mag, Mesa, Xaku, Yareli Radiation Ash, Equinox ,Garuda, Loki, Mirage, Nyx, Octavia, Qorvex, Voruna Toxin Atlas, Dagath, Ivara, Khora, Nekros, Nidus, Oberon, Saryn

Using the above Warframes to kill either a Grineer Kuva Larvling or a Corpus Candidate will spawn the relevant Lich or Sister with a weapon that has innate damage of the corresponding damage type. When it comes to which type to pick, there is a lot to consider, and it boils down to what you are trying to do with the weapon. Think carefully about who you are fighting and their weaknesses, and then select accordingly. Of course, you can never go wrong with Heat for armor strip or Toxin, as it builds into Viral, which is important for Slash builds.

