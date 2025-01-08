New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test 2 start & end dates

Here's when and how you can play the Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test 2 on PC and consoles.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Capcom
1

Monster Hunter Wilds arrives next month and has already held one beta test as Capcom prepares for launch, and a second one is right around the corner. A second Open Beta Test will take place in early February to give more players a chance to check out the game before its release. Here are the start and end dates for Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test 2 and how you can participate.

Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test 2 dates

Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test 2 takes place over two weekends in February. The first round will take place from February 6-9, with the second weekend taking place from February 13-16.

Capcom says that “[Open Beta Test 2] adds some new content to enjoy, as well as new bonuses for participating.” This includes the Gypceros Hunt, which was not available in the 2024 beta test.

Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test 2 will be available to all players on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam. For more Monster Hunter Wilds updates, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola