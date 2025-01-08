Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test 2 start & end dates Here's when and how you can play the Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test 2 on PC and consoles.

Monster Hunter Wilds arrives next month and has already held one beta test as Capcom prepares for launch, and a second one is right around the corner. A second Open Beta Test will take place in early February to give more players a chance to check out the game before its release. Here are the start and end dates for Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test 2 and how you can participate.

Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test 2 dates

Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test 2 takes place over two weekends in February. The first round will take place from February 6-9, with the second weekend taking place from February 13-16.

Capcom says that “[Open Beta Test 2] adds some new content to enjoy, as well as new bonuses for participating.” This includes the Gypceros Hunt, which was not available in the 2024 beta test.

Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test 2 will be available to all players on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam. For more Monster Hunter Wilds updates, stick with us here on Shacknews.