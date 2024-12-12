Evening Reading - December 12, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

"Remember, should you be told to wrap it up for tonight, you can always come back next year and chat for three minutes." - Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke (@LarAtLarian) at #TheGameAwards #LarianStudios #BaldursGate3 pic.twitter.com/feJE5LJ4Zm — Shacknews (@shacknews) December 13, 2024

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Happy anniversary to the Apple Computer Inc. IPO

Not a bad run for a little fruit company.

Reactions to Astro Bot winning GOTY 2024 at The Game Awards

I'm sorry, this cracked me up 😂😂😂



Congrats to #AstroBot pic.twitter.com/bcXOfR4Hpg — Joel Garcia (@JoelJ_Garcia) December 13, 2024

Phil Spencer's botox couldn't prevent his brow from looking angry tonight.

I am not sure the last time Nintendo won zero awards at the show.

I really should just buy myself a Taco Cake

It stares at me every time I go to Meijer...

Travis Kelce thinks the Annexation of Puerto Rico is a bad football play

He might be right, but I would love to see a remake of the Little Giants movie.

Samples featured on Kendrick Lamar's GNX album

Another great video breaking down the awesome samples on GNX.

The Marvel Rivals meta is still evolving

I found the perfect counter for Jeff pic.twitter.com/KdDyEzbjZc — ⛧Killersaw⛧ (@killersawgaming) December 11, 2024

RIP Jeff.

Ohio State fans are soft as baby dookie

Proposing a law to make planting a flag at midfield of Ohio Stadium a felony is insane. Perhaps they should try getting good at football instead?

I made new beats!

You will hear them soon enough.

I made new beats!

You will hear them soon enough.

