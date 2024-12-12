Evening Reading - December 12, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- The Game Awards 2024 winners, announcements & trailers
- The Witcher 4 announced at The Game Awards
- Capcom teases Okami sequel with Hideki Kamiya returning to direct
- Balatro teams with Warframe, Divinity: Original Sin 2, and more for Friends of Jimbo 3
- Pokemon TCG Pocket teases Mythical Island expansion featuring Mew & Aerodactyl
- The best live performances in the history of The Game Awards
- How to get a house in Lego Fortnite Brick Life
- YouTube TV hikes price to $83 per month due to 'rising content costs'
"Remember, should you be told to wrap it up for tonight, you can always come back next year and chat for three minutes." - Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke (@LarAtLarian) at #TheGameAwards #LarianStudios #BaldursGate3 pic.twitter.com/feJE5LJ4Zm— Shacknews (@shacknews) December 13, 2024
Happy anniversary to the Apple Computer Inc. IPO
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
Not a bad run for a little fruit company.
Reactions to Astro Bot winning GOTY 2024 at The Game Awards
I'm sorry, this cracked me up 😂😂😂— Joel Garcia (@JoelJ_Garcia) December 13, 2024
Congrats to #AstroBot pic.twitter.com/bcXOfR4Hpg
Phil Spencer's botox couldn't prevent his brow from looking angry tonight.
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
I am not sure the last time Nintendo won zero awards at the show.
I really should just buy myself a Taco Cake
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
It stares at me every time I go to Meijer...
Travis Kelce thinks the Annexation of Puerto Rico is a bad football play
He might be right, but I would love to see a remake of the Little Giants movie.
Samples featured on Kendrick Lamar's GNX album
Another great video breaking down the awesome samples on GNX.
The Marvel Rivals meta is still evolving
I found the perfect counter for Jeff pic.twitter.com/KdDyEzbjZc— ⛧Killersaw⛧ (@killersawgaming) December 11, 2024
RIP Jeff.
Ohio State fans are soft as baby dookie
Proposing a law to make planting a flag at midfield of Ohio Stadium a felony is insane. Perhaps they should try getting good at football instead?
I made new beats!
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
You will hear them soon enough.
-
