New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - December 12, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Happy anniversary to the Apple Computer Inc. IPO

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Not a bad run for a little fruit company.

Reactions to Astro Bot winning GOTY 2024 at The Game Awards

Phil Spencer's botox couldn't prevent his brow from looking angry tonight.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

I am not sure the last time Nintendo won zero awards at the show.

I really should just buy myself a Taco Cake

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

It stares at me every time I go to Meijer...

Travis Kelce thinks the Annexation of Puerto Rico is a bad football play

He might be right, but I would love to see a remake of the Little Giants movie.

Samples featured on Kendrick Lamar's GNX album

Another great video breaking down the awesome samples on GNX.

The Marvel Rivals meta is still evolving

RIP Jeff.

Ohio State fans are soft as baby dookie

Proposing a law to make planting a flag at midfield of Ohio Stadium a felony is insane. Perhaps they should try getting good at football instead?

I made new beats!

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

You will hear them soon enough.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for December 12, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola