How to get a house in Lego Fortnite Brick Life There's no place like home.

One of the best things about Lego Fortnite Brick Life is that you can get your own house, choose where you want to live, and then decorate it how you please. In this guide, I'll show you how to do just that.

The first thing you need to do to get a house is claim a plot of land. This will be somewhere that you can build your home, and nobody else will be able to add to it. Open your map and then look for small blue house icons. These show unclaimed lots. The blue dots will show plots that have already been claimed by other players.



You can claim the plot by interacting with the red sign at the front of it. Once you claim a plot, it will be indicated by a pink house icon. Now you will need to start doing jobs and earning money to be able to afford to build the home. You can open your phone and check the Jobs section to see what work is available, and the Homes section will show you what you can afford to build.

You may have houses available that you earned from doing activities in the other Lego Fortnite mode, in which case you will be able to build them straight away after you claim the plot. To decorate the house, open the Decor menu on the phone, and you will be able to buy, pick, and place furniture.

If you decide you no longer want the plot, interact with the letterbox at the front of your house and then unclaim it. You can also set your house to private here, setting it so that other players cannot enter.

