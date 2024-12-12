Pokemon TCG Pocket teases Mythical Island expansion featuring Mew & Aerodactyl The new Pokemon Trading Card Game app has been downloaded 60 million times since October.

The Pokemon TCG Pocket app has been grabbing the attention of Pokemon card collecting enthusiasts worldwide, and it’s about to get one of its first big content updates since launch: The Mythical Island expansion. This new expansion is set to launch later this December and will feature new cards and features to explore, including the possibility of collecting new, powerful holographic Mew and Aerodactyl cards.

The Pokemon Company announced the details of TCG Pocket’s Mythical Island expansion in a press release this week. The expansion is set to roll out on December 17, 2024 and will be available to access for free to all players. In the expansion, players will discover all sorts of new cards with the Mythical Pokemon Mew being the centerpiece of this collection. A holofoil version of Aerodactyl has also been teased in the set. Beyond that, players will be able to enjoy a new binder and display board that features that scenery of Mythical Island.

Oh hey, what's this? Let me go ahead and drop this here.



I kicked in a lot of doors to get this information to you.🦶🚪 (Realistically, I asked REALLY nice and cried a little)



BEHOLD! Mythical Island! ✨ 🏝️ pic.twitter.com/DpG2qWw24S — Pokémon TCG Pocket (@PokemonTCGP) December 12, 2024

Developers DeNA and The Pokemon Company didn’t miss the chance to share that Pokemon TCG Pocket is still doing incredibly well with 60 million downloads since its launch in October. Even just in November, the game had already reportedly made $120 million in sales from in-game transactions. It’s pretty clear Pokemon TCG Pocket is here to stay and will remain a strong fixture of mobile gaming for the foreseeable future.

With Mythical Island coming to Pokemon TCG Pocket on December 17, we’ll have our eyes on the new cards as they come. For more updates and news, be sure to stay tuned to the Pokemon TCG Pocket topic here at Shacknews.