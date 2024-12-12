New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

YouTube TV hikes price to $83 per month due to 'rising content costs'

Users have pointed out that the service has nearly doubled in price over the last five years.
TJ Denzer
Image via YouTube
14

A price hike is hitting YouTube TV this month, raising the price of YouTube’s television service for the foreseeable future. It marks one of several price hikes that have raised the cost of the service over the last few years and while current subscribers will see the price change in January, new subscribers will see these increased prices reflected immediately.

YouTube announced the increased price of YouTube TV via the service’s social media channel this week. From today on, new subscribers will pay an adjusted price of $82.99 USD per month for YouTube TV services. Current subscribers will be able to enjoy their current monthly rate until January 13 when the new cost will be applied to them as well.

This move has subscribers and much of social media up in arms as the price of YouTube TV has increased multiple times over the last few years. When the service launched, it started at $35 per month in Beta, and was around $40 per month in 2019. However, the multiple price hikes it has seen have pushed it up over double those original prices. YouTube claims the increased prices are to cover the cost of content, but many users feel that Google is increasing the price frivolously, especially without adding something to the service in turn and with the company enjoying record profits and revenue.

Regardless, the price of YouTube TV just went up again. For more news on the service, stay tuned to the YouTube topic right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

From The Chatty
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    December 12, 2024 11:22 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, YouTube TV hikes price to $83 per month due to 'rising content costs'

    • Proximate Cause
      reply
      December 12, 2024 6:40 AM

      Another YoutubeTV price increase.

      It’s up to $82.99 for the basic package now. All I ever watch is ESPN, CNN and local ABC/CBS/NBS and Fox outlets.

      Any other options that are cheaper? Antenna doesn’t work for me because of mountain shadow.

      • Head Rush
        reply
        December 12, 2024 6:44 AM

        That sucks. I only use it to watch football and basketball, so I may just get the sports passes next year.

        • eatstheramen
          reply
          December 12, 2024 9:06 AM

          These seem to be targeted for displaced fans, but I could be wrong.

        • tostador legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          December 12, 2024 12:16 PM

          Same. Potato quality broadcast feed doesn’t help either. NBA league pass was down near $50 for a whole year during black friday

      • EnderWigginDA legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        December 12, 2024 7:38 AM

        Fwiw, it's +$40 to add TV to my current internet+phone package through Spectrum. Not sure if that's an introductory rate, but I was surprised how cheap it would be relative to YouTube TV and other TV internet services.

        • HyperionAlpha legacy 10 years
          reply
          December 12, 2024 8:45 AM

          All this streaming shit is making cable tv downright affordable.

        • nakedsavage legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          December 12, 2024 9:07 AM

          Will you have to pay for set top box rental as well?

          • EnderWigginDA legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            December 12, 2024 9:15 AM

            Good point. It's been so long since I've had cable I didn't think about it. CNN article from Jan 2024 says Spectrum switched to a streaming box which is $5 a month or $60 if you want to buy the box outright.

            • Prozium legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
              reply
              December 12, 2024 9:20 AM

              Assuming this applies to all their areas, you don't need their cable box or streaming box and can just use your own device with the spectrum app.

              https://www.syracuse.com/news/2023/10/say-goodbye-to-the-cable-box-spectrum-is-switching-to-a-streaming-device.html

              Can I get rid of my cable box and skip the Xumo?

              Yes, you can. Here’s how:

              With the introduction of the Xumo, Spectrum’s requirement that customers have at least one cable box in their home goes away. Customers will not even have to have a Xumo. Spectrum is not promoting this, but when asked, a spokesperson confirmed that customers could turn in their cable boxes, saving them the monthly rental fee, and use the Spectrum TV app on the streaming device of their choice on all their televisions.

          • Prozium legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            December 12, 2024 9:16 AM

            They have a streaming app so presumably you wouldn't have to but they could still be assholes and require renting a box as part of the service.

            https://www.spectrum.com/cable-tv/streaming/spectrum-tv-app

            I have xfinity and don't have one of their boxes. I mainly use their app on appleTV and also have a few cablecards (surprisingly no monthly fee to rent them from xfinity) for my tivos.

        • AluminumMallard
          reply
          December 12, 2024 10:54 AM

          Spectrum offers “streaming” cable tv for $45 to me. But it’s through an app that isn’t available on all TVs (LGs for one). So it would require me to add Apple TVs or Rokus to any tv that’s not a Samsung.

      • wunderbred legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        December 12, 2024 7:56 AM

        Pirate IPTV is the modern day equivalent of an unlocked cable box or satellite dish was in the 90s.

      • greenbergMD legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 12, 2024 8:03 AM

        Damn, a $10 increase this time? This might be enough to get me to look around. I've done Sunday Ticket two years in a row and I just don't have time on Sunday to watch football anymore.

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 12, 2024 8:04 AM

        MY MOUNTAIN SHADOW

        Yeah I’m re-evaluating options too. Most of the stuff we watch is on streaming services the next day and very little we need to see live. Plus it might be fun to try and use an antenna.

      • FreshwaterAU legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 12, 2024 8:07 AM

        Same, normally keep it through march madness and shut it down til football season but looking for alternatives

      • Prozium legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        December 12, 2024 8:25 AM

        Probably cheaper to go back to cable or satellite to get that. Maybe drop to a locals only tier after a year or two when ESPN goes streaming. In the next year or two ESPN is preparing to go fully streaming (so main ESPN, the deuce, etc) but estimates have it at like $20-30/month.

      • mrazzino legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        December 12, 2024 8:44 AM

        i have the 4K option, I might just drop that to keep the price the same since its already $80/mo. ugh.

      • ThereCanBeOnlyOneCat legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 12, 2024 9:03 AM

        Sling Orange is 40/month

        • greenbergMD legacy 10 years
          reply
          December 12, 2024 12:12 PM

          I'd have to get Orange and Blue. Also, they don't carry my locals, so I'd need to re-install an antenna. I don't even know if my TV has an ATSC 3.0 compatible tuner.

      • sixfoot6 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 12, 2024 9:03 AM

        I only really use it for Preimiere League soccer; so I may just use Peacock, although I have to wait a day to watch some of the games.

        I guess I'll take a look at Cox pricing, but I bet its about the same.

        Really sucks that we can't ala carte this shit. Its only really going up cause they went the Cable TV route and added every stupid channel in the world.

      • NFXFSX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 12, 2024 9:13 AM

        I hate this shit. It sucks trying to watch sports since every fucking league uses different channels/services (fucking NFL/European leagues/cups). I just want simplicity goddamnit.

        Thankfully MLS has its shit together with Apple. ESPN+ has me covered for Bundesliga and I can watch Aussie rules football with their app.

        • AluminumMallard
          reply
          December 12, 2024 10:55 AM

          If you want simplicity, get cable.

          It will cost you $150/mo.

      • Rahzar legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 12, 2024 10:00 AM

        Do you know someone with cable that will give you their login? If so check out getchannels.com. It will work with traditional cable and antenna tuners, but it will also use a system called TV Anywhere. Basically you put in a user name and password and it will grab the ip streams for everything they have access to. Lots of places you can get locals as well.

        • mrazzino legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          December 12, 2024 10:48 AM

          my parents have always been happy to share their Cox login, but in the past couple years it gets angry about location and not being "in home." I wonder how well it works with that...

          • Rahzar legacy 10 years
            reply
            December 12, 2024 10:51 AM

            Should work pretty well. I know Ben Thompson, who writes Stratechery, uses it to watch American TV where he lives in Taiwan.

      • wtf11110010
        reply
        December 12, 2024 10:02 AM

        i use sling.tv and it works great and is much cheaper. it will not have local channels though

        • englender
          reply
          December 12, 2024 10:16 AM

          How is their DVR ? I tried it a few yrs ago and it was much worse than youtube TV

      • fatman legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 12, 2024 10:17 AM

        cable

        • Thresher legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          December 12, 2024 11:59 AM

          Seriously. The state of streaming network stuff is just cable with extra steps.

      • boarder2 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 12, 2024 11:13 AM

        Finally started getting ads on regular youtube video content on our TV again and it's SO BAD. Like 4 ad breaks in a 15-20 minute video in addition to the video itself plugging a sponsor for 2 of those minutes as well as their own merch for like 30 seconds of the video.

        It just makes me not want to watch the content at all. We don't watch nearly enough stuff on Youtube or care about the stuff we do enough to justify paying to remove the youtube ads. Instead we'll likely just fall off and not watch it. Oh well I guess.

