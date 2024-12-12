YouTube TV hikes price to $83 per month due to 'rising content costs' Users have pointed out that the service has nearly doubled in price over the last five years.

A price hike is hitting YouTube TV this month, raising the price of YouTube’s television service for the foreseeable future. It marks one of several price hikes that have raised the cost of the service over the last few years and while current subscribers will see the price change in January, new subscribers will see these increased prices reflected immediately.

YouTube announced the increased price of YouTube TV via the service’s social media channel this week. From today on, new subscribers will pay an adjusted price of $82.99 USD per month for YouTube TV services. Current subscribers will be able to enjoy their current monthly rate until January 13 when the new cost will be applied to them as well.

A message for our members: we have always worked to offer the content you love, with features to enjoy the best of live TV. To keep up with rising content costs, we’re updating our monthly price to $82.99/mo. (1/3) — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) December 12, 2024

This move has subscribers and much of social media up in arms as the price of YouTube TV has increased multiple times over the last few years. When the service launched, it started at $35 per month in Beta, and was around $40 per month in 2019. However, the multiple price hikes it has seen have pushed it up over double those original prices. YouTube claims the increased prices are to cover the cost of content, but many users feel that Google is increasing the price frivolously, especially without adding something to the service in turn and with the company enjoying record profits and revenue.

