YouTube TV hikes price to $83 per month due to 'rising content costs'
Users have pointed out that the service has nearly doubled in price over the last five years.
A price hike is hitting YouTube TV this month, raising the price of YouTube’s television service for the foreseeable future. It marks one of several price hikes that have raised the cost of the service over the last few years and while current subscribers will see the price change in January, new subscribers will see these increased prices reflected immediately.
YouTube announced the increased price of YouTube TV via the service’s social media channel this week. From today on, new subscribers will pay an adjusted price of $82.99 USD per month for YouTube TV services. Current subscribers will be able to enjoy their current monthly rate until January 13 when the new cost will be applied to them as well.
A message for our members: we have always worked to offer the content you love, with features to enjoy the best of live TV. To keep up with rising content costs, we’re updating our monthly price to $82.99/mo. (1/3)— YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) December 12, 2024
This move has subscribers and much of social media up in arms as the price of YouTube TV has increased multiple times over the last few years. When the service launched, it started at $35 per month in Beta, and was around $40 per month in 2019. However, the multiple price hikes it has seen have pushed it up over double those original prices. YouTube claims the increased prices are to cover the cost of content, but many users feel that Google is increasing the price frivolously, especially without adding something to the service in turn and with the company enjoying record profits and revenue.
Regardless, the price of YouTube TV just went up again. For more news on the service, stay tuned to the YouTube topic right here at Shacknews.
Assuming this applies to all their areas, you don't need their cable box or streaming box and can just use your own device with the spectrum app.
https://www.syracuse.com/news/2023/10/say-goodbye-to-the-cable-box-spectrum-is-switching-to-a-streaming-device.html
Can I get rid of my cable box and skip the Xumo?
Yes, you can. Here’s how:
With the introduction of the Xumo, Spectrum’s requirement that customers have at least one cable box in their home goes away. Customers will not even have to have a Xumo. Spectrum is not promoting this, but when asked, a spokesperson confirmed that customers could turn in their cable boxes, saving them the monthly rental fee, and use the Spectrum TV app on the streaming device of their choice on all their televisions.
They have a streaming app so presumably you wouldn't have to but they could still be assholes and require renting a box as part of the service.
https://www.spectrum.com/cable-tv/streaming/spectrum-tv-app
I have xfinity and don't have one of their boxes. I mainly use their app on appleTV and also have a few cablecards (surprisingly no monthly fee to rent them from xfinity) for my tivos.
I only really use it for Preimiere League soccer; so I may just use Peacock, although I have to wait a day to watch some of the games.
I guess I'll take a look at Cox pricing, but I bet its about the same.
Really sucks that we can't ala carte this shit. Its only really going up cause they went the Cable TV route and added every stupid channel in the world.
I hate this shit. It sucks trying to watch sports since every fucking league uses different channels/services (fucking NFL/European leagues/cups). I just want simplicity goddamnit.
Thankfully MLS has its shit together with Apple. ESPN+ has me covered for Bundesliga and I can watch Aussie rules football with their app.
Do you know someone with cable that will give you their login? If so check out getchannels.com. It will work with traditional cable and antenna tuners, but it will also use a system called TV Anywhere. Basically you put in a user name and password and it will grab the ip streams for everything they have access to. Lots of places you can get locals as well.
Finally started getting ads on regular youtube video content on our TV again and it's SO BAD. Like 4 ad breaks in a 15-20 minute video in addition to the video itself plugging a sponsor for 2 of those minutes as well as their own merch for like 30 seconds of the video.
It just makes me not want to watch the content at all. We don't watch nearly enough stuff on Youtube or care about the stuff we do enough to justify paying to remove the youtube ads. Instead we'll likely just fall off and not watch it. Oh well I guess.
