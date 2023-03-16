YouTube TV is increasing its monthly subscription price again YouTube TV is hiking the price for its base plan in April.

YouTube TV is the video-sharing platform's answer to cable television. It provides users with access to a plethora of live channels over the internet through a monthly subscription. While the service has sat at the same price point for a few years now, that will soon be changing. It’s been announced that YouTube TV will be getting a price hike next month.

YouTube TV sent out an email to subscribers today to inform them of the coming price hike. It’s in this email that the company reveals YouTube TV’s base monthly subscription will be going from $64.99 to $72.99 a month.



Source: Google

After nearly 3 years, we’re adjusting our monthly price from $64.99/month to $72.99/month. As content costs have risen and we continue to invest in the quality of our service, we are updating our price to keep bringing you the best possible service.

The new subscription price will go into effect on April 18. If you’re subscribed to the service, you should expect to receive your first bill for the adjusted price either on or after that day. While the price of YouTube TV is going up, it’s not all bad news for users of the platform. The price of the 4K Plus add-on will be going down from $19.99 to $9.99 a month.

A subscription price hike will likely lead some users to ditch the service. If you’re somebody that wants to cancel, Google shares that account managers are able to cancel their YouTube TV subscription at any time. YouTube TV has seen a handful of price increases since the service was originally released in 2018. We here at Shacknews were fans of the cost-efficient TV-watching option that YouTube TV originally was; So much so that it was a finalist for our Do it for Shacknews Award for that year.