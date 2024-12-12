New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Balatro teams with Warframe, Divinity: Original Sin 2, and more for Friends of Jimbo 3

Don't Starve, Cult of the Lamb, and Shovel Knight have all joined the roster of Balatro collaborators.
Donovan Erskine
Playstack
1

Balatro made massive waves with its Game of the Year nomination at The Game Awards, and with just hours until the ceremony, the roguelike poker game is releasing another update. Friends of Jimbo 3 is out now and adds cards based on Warframe, Shovel Knight, Cult of the Lamb, and more.

Balatro developer LocalThunk released a new trailer starring Final Fantasy 16’s Ben Starr to announce the latest round of collaborations. Available now as free DLC, the following games now have themed cards in Balatro:

  • Don’t Starve
  • Warframe
  • Potion Craft
  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Enter the Gungeon
  • Divinity Original Sin 2
  • Shovel Knight
  • 1000xRESIST

This marks the third round of card collaborations for Balatro, which has taken the gaming world by storm this year. Previous Friends of Jimbo DLC drops included cards based on Cyberpunk 2077, Stardew Valley, and Among Us.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

