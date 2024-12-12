Balatro teams with Warframe, Divinity: Original Sin 2, and more for Friends of Jimbo 3 Don't Starve, Cult of the Lamb, and Shovel Knight have all joined the roster of Balatro collaborators.

Balatro made massive waves with its Game of the Year nomination at The Game Awards, and with just hours until the ceremony, the roguelike poker game is releasing another update. Friends of Jimbo 3 is out now and adds cards based on Warframe, Shovel Knight, Cult of the Lamb, and more.

Balatro developer LocalThunk released a new trailer starring Final Fantasy 16’s Ben Starr to announce the latest round of collaborations. Available now as free DLC, the following games now have themed cards in Balatro:

Don’t Starve

Warframe

Potion Craft

Cult of the Lamb

Enter the Gungeon

Divinity Original Sin 2

Shovel Knight

1000xRESIST

This marks the third round of card collaborations for Balatro, which has taken the gaming world by storm this year. Previous Friends of Jimbo DLC drops included cards based on Cyberpunk 2077, Stardew Valley, and Among Us.