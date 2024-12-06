Shack Together 042 - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Gaming Handhelds, feat. TJ Denzer

Welcome to episode 42 of Shack Together! Today we're joined by TJ Denzer, who's been exploring Two Point Museum and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, while I've been diving into a diverse gaming menu of 1000xResist, Jedi Survivor, and Final Fantasy IX. As always, Asif keeps his F-Zero skills sharp, making for a truly unforgettable "What we've been playing" segment.

The show features our special Handheld Trivia segment, which couldn't be more timely given the breaking news about Sony reportedly working on a new PlayStation handheld device!

Story Time was packed with exciting developments, from Path of Exile 2's promising early access plans to major industry shifts like Ubisoft canceling XDefiant and Shuhei Yoshida's departure from PlayStation after an incredible 31-year tenure. We also covered some impressive milestones, including Cyberpunk 2077 surpassing 30 million copies sold and Balatro's mobile success with $4 million in revenue. Plus, Baldur's Gate 3 fans have plenty to look forward to with cross-play and 12 new subclasses coming in 2025. And that's all for today's show! Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!

Articles mentioned in this episode

Don't forget to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and join us every Friday for more episodes of Shack Together. Enjoy!

Follow Shack Together