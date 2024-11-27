Baldur's Gate 3 will add cross-play and 12 new subclasses in 2025 Larian Studios has outlined everything coming to Baldur's Gate 3 in its next major update.

Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to grow as a massive RPG as developer Larian Studios has announced a slew of new content and features coming in the game’s next update. 2025 will see the addition of cross-play, Photo Mode, and 12 new subclasses to Baldur’s Gate 3.

Larian Studios announced the new content and features for BG3 in a new Community Update. Among the new additions is cross-play, which will allow PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Mac users to play together with no restrictions. There will also be cross-progression so that players can take their characters and their journeys across platforms.



Source: Larian Studios

In terms of gameplay, Larian will further diversify BG3’s character-builder with 12 new subclasses, with each main class receiving at least one. These subclasses will include Death Domain (Cleric), Arcane Archer (Fighter), and Swashbuckler (Rogue). The new subclasses will bring new spells, abilities, and animations.

The new subclasses, cross-play, photo mode, and all of the other additions will arrive in Update 8 for Baldur’s Gate 3, which is slated for 2025.