Baldur's Gate 3 will add cross-play and 12 new subclasses in 2025

Larian Studios has outlined everything coming to Baldur's Gate 3 in its next major update.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Larian Studios
3

Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to grow as a massive RPG as developer Larian Studios has announced a slew of new content and features coming in the game’s next update. 2025 will see the addition of cross-play, Photo Mode, and 12 new subclasses to Baldur’s Gate 3.

Larian Studios announced the new content and features for BG3 in a new Community Update. Among the new additions is cross-play, which will allow PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Mac users to play together with no restrictions. There will also be cross-progression so that players can take their characters and their journeys across platforms.

Shadowheart holding her artefact.

Source: Larian Studios

In terms of gameplay, Larian will further diversify BG3’s character-builder with 12 new subclasses, with each main class receiving at least one. These subclasses will include Death Domain (Cleric), Arcane Archer (Fighter), and Swashbuckler (Rogue). The new subclasses will bring new spells, abilities, and animations.

The new subclasses, cross-play, photo mode, and all of the other additions will arrive in Update 8 for Baldur’s Gate 3, which is slated for 2025.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

