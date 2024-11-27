Elon Musk says he will create an AI video game studio Musk says xAI will 'make games great again.'

Elon Musk has spoken at length about his enjoyment of video games and will apparently look to create a game of his own. He has announced that his company xAI will form its own video game studio.

Elon Musk announced his intention to form an xAI game studio in a post on X. “Too many game studios that are owned by massive corporations,” he wrote. “@xAI is going to start an AI game studio to make games great again!”

Too many game studios that are owned by massive corporations. @xAI is going to start an AI game studio to make games great again! https://t.co/UR4nFODyfd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2024

Musk did not provide any additional information about the game studio. It’s also unclear what kind of games he’d like to make, or who would be part of the development team.