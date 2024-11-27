New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Elon Musk says he will create an AI video game studio

Musk says xAI will 'make games great again.'
Donovan Erskine
1

Elon Musk has spoken at length about his enjoyment of video games and will apparently look to create a game of his own. He has announced that his company xAI will form its own video game studio.

Elon Musk announced his intention to form an xAI game studio in a post on X. “Too many game studios that are owned by massive corporations,” he wrote. “@xAI is going to start an AI game studio to make games great again!”

Musk did not provide any additional information about the game studio. It’s also unclear what kind of games he’d like to make, or who would be part of the development team.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

