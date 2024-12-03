Two Point Museum will pit you against thieves & children

The worst enemies of preserved ancient history could very well be considered thieves that might steal something precious and children that might make mess of your fragile exhibits. That’s why in addition to managing and improving your museum attractions and business, you’ll be staving off these nasty threats to historical fascination in Two Point Museum. We got a new early look at the game which included seeing the Passwater Cove and Wailon Lodge locations, as well as the methods we’ll need to keep these museums and their exhibits clean and secure.

Treasures of the sea and supernatural

This time around, we got to check out the new Passwater Cove and Wailon Lodge locations. Passwater Cove focuses on ocean exhibits pulled from the depths of the seabed. Expeditions to the lost city of Wetlantis will form the foundation of your exhibits as you gather sea fossils, mysterious creatures, ancient structures, and more to bring this ancient undersea civilization’s story to the masses.

Meanwhile, Wailon Lodge focuses on a more supernatural and spookier vibe. Built right next to a portal which leads right to the underworld, you’ll be sending your explorers into the depths of possibly heck itself to gather artifacts with mysterious powers and effects. Just be careful. It’s haunted, and your experts might come back a little more haunted themselves. Turns out poltergeists sometimes don’t like you taking their precious things.

Aquariums and ancient sea civilizations will be under your management in the Passwater Cove museum grounds.

Source: Sega

Both of these areas, plus a return to the dinosaur fossil-themed Memento Mile, showed off a wealth of new features about the game. For instance, keeping track of conditions like temperature, lighting, and even nutrition in the case of some decorations will matter when it comes to keeping things working and your exhibits intact. For instance, if you have an exhibit like a frozen beast from Memento Mile, you’re going to want to make sure you pack some refrigeration units right next to it, lest your exhibit be ruined by melting. Likewise, even decorations like aquariums full of fish will require a caretaker to feed them. Otherwise, you’ll just have a tank full of dead fish, which is a little less fun to look at. It adds another layer to the care and maintenance of your museums and they’re proving to be fun challenges as you arrange your floorspace so far.

Finally, we learned a little bit about threats you’re going to need to deal with as you run your museums. Namely, there are thieves, vandals, and naughty children you’re going to have to thwart as you play the game. If you’ve got a tasty collection of exhibits on display, you’d better believe it’s going to draw the eyes of some unsavory characters. They’ll creep into your museum and try to take off with anything they can get their grubby mitts on. Meanwhile, children and vandals might come into your museum and fiddle with things they shouldn’t. If you’re not careful, they’ll ruin your exhibits by breaking them or making them dirty. You’ll want to make sure you have a sturdy and happy force of guards and janitors to keep things pristine. It serves nicely as another thing to keep you busy as you try to keep your business and attractions on the up and up.

A night at the museums

The spookiest of exhibits await in Two Point Museum's Wailon Lodge grounds.

Source: Sega

Two Point Museum continues to prove that the studio has solid ideas on how to improve its winning formulas. Not only is there more to do as far as keeping things improved and maintained, but the challenges you face as you progress feel fun and dynamic. It still has all of that refreshing comedic and business vibes that a Two Point game should, but with the added factors in play, I feel like fans should look forward to having much more activity to keep them busy as they build the best museums they can.

These impressions are based on an early PC version offered by the publisher. Two Point Museum comes out on March 4, 2025 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.