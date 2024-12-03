Ubisoft cancels XDefiant Ubisoft will close its San Francisco and Osaka offices as a result.

Ubisoft is reportedly discontinuing XDefiant, its online first-person shooter. The company will also close its San Francisco and Osaka offices, laying off over 270 employees.

The cancelation of XDefiant can be found on Ubisoft's website. The sunsetting proccess will begin today, preventing new downloads and purchases. However, servers will remain active until June 3, 2025. Players who bought the Ultimate Founders Pack, or any DLC or VC after November 3 will receive a full refund. Season 3 will still launch as planned.



Source: Ubisoft

Chief Studios and Portfolio Officer Marie-Sophie de Waubert announced the studio closures in an internal email. "To those team members leaving Ubisoft, I want to express my deepest gratitude for your work and contributions," she wrote. Ubisoft will also ramp down production at its office in Sydney, Australia.