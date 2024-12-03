New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Ubisoft cancels XDefiant

Ubisoft will close its San Francisco and Osaka offices as a result.
Donovan Erskine
Ubisoft
Ubisoft is reportedly discontinuing XDefiant, its online first-person shooter. The company will also close its San Francisco and Osaka offices, laying off over 270 employees.

The cancelation of XDefiant can be found on Ubisoft's website. The sunsetting proccess will begin today, preventing new downloads and purchases. However, servers will remain active until June 3, 2025. Players who bought the Ultimate Founders Pack, or any DLC or VC after November 3 will receive a full refund. Season 3 will still launch as planned.


Source: Ubisoft

Chief Studios and Portfolio Officer Marie-Sophie de Waubert announced the studio closures in an internal email. "To those team members leaving Ubisoft, I want to express my deepest gratitude for your work and contributions," she wrote. Ubisoft will also ramp down production at its office in Sydney, Australia.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

