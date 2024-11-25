New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

PlayStation handheld device reportedly in the works at Sony

Sony will look to compete with the Switch and Xbox's in-development handheld device.
Donovan Erskine
Sony Interactive Entertainment
A Bloomberg report claims Sony is in the early stages of developing a handheld gaming device for PS5 games. The device will aim to rival the Nintendo Switch and an Xbox handheld currently in development at Microsoft.

According to Bloomberg’s sources, Sony’s handheld device is years away. The company could also decide to scrap the idea at some point. Sony currently sells the PlayStation Portal, a cloud gaming device that can stream games. This new device would be able to natively play PS5 games, marking a return to pure handheld gaming after the PSP and PS Vita many years ago.

The top of a PS5 console.

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Earlier this month, Xbox boss Phil Spencer confirmed in an interview with Bloomberg that Microsoft is working on an Xbox handheld device. Similar to Sony’s product, such a device is likely years away from release.

News Editor
Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

