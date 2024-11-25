PlayStation handheld device reportedly in the works at Sony Sony will look to compete with the Switch and Xbox's in-development handheld device.

A Bloomberg report claims Sony is in the early stages of developing a handheld gaming device for PS5 games. The device will aim to rival the Nintendo Switch and an Xbox handheld currently in development at Microsoft.

According to Bloomberg’s sources, Sony’s handheld device is years away. The company could also decide to scrap the idea at some point. Sony currently sells the PlayStation Portal, a cloud gaming device that can stream games. This new device would be able to natively play PS5 games, marking a return to pure handheld gaming after the PSP and PS Vita many years ago.



Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Earlier this month, Xbox boss Phil Spencer confirmed in an interview with Bloomberg that Microsoft is working on an Xbox handheld device. Similar to Sony’s product, such a device is likely years away from release.