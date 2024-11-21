Path of Exile 2 will have a robust endgame in place for early access

Path of Exile 2 will be loaded with content the day that it launches in early access. Grinding Gear Games has three full acts of story ready to roll out. That's basically the first half of a full story campaign. However, the team started thinking about what helped make the original game such a success. Part of what made the first Path of Exile so memorable was its comprehensive endgame content. Therefore, rather than put a pin in that aspect of the game for after early access, Grinding Gear will have a full endgame ready to roll out for early access that will ideally keep players entertained while they wait for subsequent updates.

Shacknews recently had an opportunity to play some more Path of Exile 2. However, before trying out the Mercenary class for ourselves, Grinding Gear Games co-founder Jonathan Rogers spoke to gathered members of the gaming press about the endgame and the logic behind loading up on it for early access.



Source: Grinding Gear Games

"One of the really important things in any action RPG is the endgame," Rogers said. "Now, something that happens almost every time a new action RPG launches is people saying there wasn't enough endgame content. We really want to make sure that PoE2 wouldn't feel that way and it's something that we actually changed our priorities for, as a studio, relatively recently.

"Now, the first three acts of PoE2 take around 25 hours to complete. This is already longer than many campaigns in other games. On the other hand, people spend hundreds of hours in endgame. We realize that finishing the rest of the campaign for early access instead of working on the endgame would actually be a very bad idea. So, instead of having Acts 4-6 in early access, it's much better for us to concentrate on the endgame and make that grea. If you're a new player, a 25-hour campaign is already a huge game with plenty of content, but if you're an existing action RPG player, one thing you care about is the endgame challenges you have to complete. If we launch with a double-length campaign with a bad endgame, then we have to say 'Trust us, a good endgame is coming later.' But, if we launch a 25-hour campaign and a great endgame, then people can easily under what's coming when we say, 'Yeah, and there's three more acts coming really soon.'"

What exactly can players expect during Path of Exile 2's early access period? The team plans to have 50 bosses and more than 400 monster types ready to roll out during the early access phase. Look for this number to double at launch with the team aiming for 100 bosses and roughly 800 different types of monsters. Rogers notes that development has gone smoothly enough to the point that players can expect frequent updates. Those looking for the high-level endgame content, however, will have plenty to keep them occupied. A new difficulty level called Cruel difficulty will test players with a much tougher campaign, albeit with better rewards. Rogers compares Cruel difficulty to something like New Game Plus, offering a new challenge without the loss of any previous inventory.



Source: Grinding Gear Games

Endgame leagues in Path of Exile 2 will be structured similarly to the original game. Each league will have its own distinct story, unique mechanics, and potential for high rewards. In fact, Grinding Gear sees an opportunity for PoE2 to revisit some of the most popular leagues from the first game. For example, the Trial of the Sekhemas is being touted as a sequel to The Forbidden Sanctum. Players are challenged to a roguelike-style sequence that features random rooms, powerful enemies, and big-time rewards. Of course, those rewards only come to those who survive the full trial, including the boss room at the end of each floor. Other endgame instances include sequels to 2021's Expedition league and also a sequel to 2020's Delirium league.

Of course, Path of Exile 2's early access will offer plenty of content for players who might not be as interested in the endgame. Beyond checking out some of the aforementioned 50 bosses and 400 monster types, Shacknews had the opportunity to play with some of the game's newer classes. The Ranger, for example, uses mobility to their advantage. This class can jump over monsters and use their abilities to freeze them in their tracks. However, most of this preview session was spent with the Mercenary, an interesting class that relies on a crossbow. With the crossbow able to be equipped with different types of bolts with varying effects, this class turns Path of Exile 2 into something more akin to a twin-stick shooter. The Mercenary was able to take me through sections of the game that weren't previously available, including some hidden crypts filled with harrowing bosses.

This being Path of Exile, character building is a major element of the game. The latest node count for the passive tree now stands at a ridiculously high 1,500 with more to come. Every class will have access to the full tree with each one starting at a different origin and spreading out from there.

There's much more to say about Thursday's Path of Exile 2 showcase. Those interested can learn more over at the Path of Exile website. The wait for early access is almost over. Look for Path of Exile 2 to enter early access on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on December 6. Be sure to read up on our Path of Exile 2 early access guide for information on how to get in.

This preview is based on an early PC build played at a closed press event in Los Angeles, CA with food and lodging provided. The final product is subject to change.