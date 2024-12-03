Monument Valley 3 review: A fresh perspective

Over the past decade, Monument Valley has proven to be an influential and unforgettable gaming experience. The puzzles tested players' skills while the setting captivated their imaginations. This is a series that has shown what's possible in the mobile gaming space. After proving what they could do with the first two titles, Ustwo Games had a tough act to follow for Monument Valley 3. After playing through the story and having my senses stimulated by challenging new puzzles, I can say that Monument Valley 3 shines as one of the best mobile games of the year.

Crumbling architecture



Source: Netflix Games

Monument Valley 3 tells an all-new story, one disconnected from the events of the first two games. There's minimal dialogue to complement a story that's mostly told through actions and animation. Players take on the role of a lighthouse keeper's apprentice named Noor, who must learn about the keys to keeping the land's lighthouses brightly lit. The light is beginning to fade away and once it does, the surrounding world begins to crumble and go dark. On top of that, once the world goes dark, the surrounding waters begin to rise and engulf everything.

After a series of introductory chapters, players guide Noor through numerous architecture-based sliding puzzles. Each area places Noor at a starting point and the idea is to guide her to the exit by moving parts of the world around. This can often mean sliding puzzle pieces around, rotating switches, and pressing buttons. As has become the signature of the Monument Valley games, the individual sections are basically visual optical illusions. Pieces that go across an X, Y, or Z-axis can sometimes blend into each other. It's like guiding someone through an M.C. Escher work or a Magic Eye book. The latter comparison becomes more apt as the story goes on, as Ustwo Games came at this third installment with some exciting new ideas.

Down the river



Source: Netflix Games

On top of the individual puzzles, Monument Valley 3 has numerous sections that involve some more involved movement. Because the rising waters are a major aspect of the story, Noor has a boat that she uses to sail across certain areas. Players control the boat's movement through simple swiping and dragging along the touch screen. It's an easy-to-use system that's often used to take Noor from puzzle to puzzle, but there are instances where multiple sections connect to one another. For example, one section requires multiple switches to be pressed simultaneously, meaning Noor has to sail to a different area to pick up a displaced denizen and bring them along for the ride.

It's Monument Valley 3's mixture of 3D puzzles, perspective shifts, and experimentation with ideas like colors all blending into a single surface that make it feel like something mind-blowing. The manner in which lines, surfaces, and axes come together never ceases to be visually stunning. While it sounds intimidating, what makes Monument Valley 3 satisfying is its simplicity. Play around with enough switches and tinker with the interactive elements for a while and the solution to nearly every puzzle will eventually make itself obvious. Even something mind-bending, like a sequence that involves walking on a Mobius strip, can be done with enough time and patience. With that said, if there is a stumper, don't look for any help. The game essentially leaves you to your own devices and won't really offer any assistance if you find yourself stuck.

Under construction

Monument Valley 3 is a lovely story of rebuilding and reconnection wrapped in a series of imaginative and challenging puzzles. The downside, unfortunately, is that it ends all too quickly. One starts to become enthralled in the story just in time for it to end. Granted, the idea is to pave the way for seasonal updates, but Monument Valley 3's puzzle-building is so visually dazzling that having the end come so soon feels disappointing.

Even with its short length, Monument Valley 3 is a fun ride while it lasts. It will have puzzle aficionados begging for more and have them wondering what else Ustwo Games is capable of putting together. There are more than a few ways to blow the human mind, after all.

This review is based on an advance iOS copy provided by the publisher played via the Testflight app. Monument Valley 3 will release on Tuesday, December 10 for iOS and Android exclusively to Netflix subscribers.