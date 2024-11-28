New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - November 28, 2024 - Thanksgiving

It's Thanksgiving night in America, which means it is time for leftovers and Shacknews Evening Reading.
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Words of wisdom from Bob Ross

"Believing in yourself may be the most important thing in life."

The Detroit Lions x Sonic & Knuckles

Gotta go fast!

Recording-breaking data lift by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson

Do you even lift SSDs, bro?

Enjoy this post-Thanksgiving dinner song

Gotta make room for more pumpkin pie someway.

Interesting Back to the Future trivia 

Djinn particles are a neat concept.

Quality Kendrick Lamar content (somebody gotta do it)

Mustard!

There are so many SoCal and West Coast references in the "Squabble Up" music video.

"Squabble Up" features a sample from the song "When I Hear Music" by Debbie Deb..

The GNX album has created so many great memes and videos..

SoCal Mariachi singer Deyra Barrera is featured on multiple songs on the GNX album..

Kendrick really does love using onomatopoeias in his lyrics.

Somebody gotta do it...

Bo knows getting got!

Get Got Pod with Marshawn Lynch and Mike Robinson has been landing some great guests like Barry Sanders and Shacknews Hall of Famer Bo Jackson. Bo tells some great stories on this episode.

Bianca Belair talks about her historic Wrestlemania main event win

She is truly the "EST" of WWE, and it is great to hear her honor all of the black women wrestlers who came before her.

Different sport, but this Paige Bueckers' ESPY speech really hammers home the point about how black women should be celebrated more in American culture.

Take it home, Redd Foxx

"Merry Christmas to all the bigots."

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for November 28, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

