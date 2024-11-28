Evening Reading - November 28, 2024 - Thanksgiving

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Words of wisdom from Bob Ross

"Believing in yourself may be the most important thing in life."

The Detroit Lions x Sonic & Knuckles

Having Sonic and Knuckles on your team isn’t all it’s cracked up to be 😆 pic.twitter.com/Vz2lVvUPNJ — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 26, 2024

Gotta go fast!

Try and keep up! pic.twitter.com/6gTLWK1PNS — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 28, 2024

Recording-breaking data lift by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson

Do you even lift SSDs, bro?

Enjoy this post-Thanksgiving dinner song

Gotta make room for more pumpkin pie someway.

Interesting Back to the Future trivia

Djinn particles are a neat concept.

Quality Kendrick Lamar content (somebody gotta do it)

Mustard!

There are so many SoCal and West Coast references in the "Squabble Up" music video.

"Squabble Up" features a sample from the song "When I Hear Music" by Debbie Deb..

The GNX album has created so many great memes and videos..

SoCal Mariachi singer Deyra Barrera is featured on multiple songs on the GNX album..

Kendrick really does love using onomatopoeias in his lyrics.

Somebody gotta do it...

at this rate drake will perform at the inauguration — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) November 25, 2024

Bo knows getting got!

Get Got Pod with Marshawn Lynch and Mike Robinson has been landing some great guests like Barry Sanders and Shacknews Hall of Famer Bo Jackson. Bo tells some great stories on this episode.

Bianca Belair talks about her historic Wrestlemania main event win

She is truly the "EST" of WWE, and it is great to hear her honor all of the black women wrestlers who came before her.

You mean this Paige Bueckers?? Who gave this heartfelt speech?? At 19yrs old??….Not only was 22’s silence this season complicit, she also made it clear by telling y’all that all she wants to do is hoop. And that’s her prerogative. She’s a good player, but an activist she is not. https://t.co/48th0rXiOH pic.twitter.com/7brfyB0LZF — Wren (@EeeeagerlyE) November 27, 2024

Different sport, but this Paige Bueckers' ESPY speech really hammers home the point about how black women should be celebrated more in American culture.

Take it home, Redd Foxx

"Merry Christmas to all the bigots."

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

