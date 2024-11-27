Balatro's mobile version has made over $4 million since launch According to analytics, Balatro soared over $1 million in its first week, cooled off in October, and is selling well again ahead of The Game Awards.

The newest details on Balatro’s sales, at least for mobile, have come in a recent report. The game is doing great following its announcement at The Game Awards, for which it was nominated for the Game of the Year prize itself. In fact, after a hot start and a cooling off period, Balatro has suddenly crossed the $4 million mark in sales ahead of the Awards.

The data on Balatro’s recent sales comes from PocketGamer, using the analytics tools of App Magic. According to the data, Balatro on mobile devices was sitting at just under $4.4 million in sales as of this writing. The game came to mobile devices in September, quickly grabbing the interest of smartphone and tablet gamers with its addictive and fun game loop. It reached $1 million easily, but then cooled down in October.

The Game Awards nominated Balatro for Game of the Year, putting it in strong company among some of 2024's best games.

Source: The Game Awards

Following its nominations at The Game Awards 2024, Balatro picked up steam again and suddenly broke the $4 million mark with ease. This bodes well for the game (as if it wasn’t looking good enough) ahead of the Game Awards where it was nominated for 5 categories: Best Mobile Game, Best Indie Game, Best Game Direction, Best Debut Indie Game, and, of course, Game of the Year.

It’s also just good to see such an awesome game continue to get love even as it continues to get new content and updates. For more on Balatro, follow the topic and stay tuned for more news and coverage.