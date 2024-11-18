The Game Awards 2024 nominees & how to vote Geoff Keighley and company have announced the finalists for categories in The Game Awards, which is set to run in mid-December.

We’re coming into the close of another fine year of games. There’s been quite a bit of layoffs and heartbreak along the way, but no one can say that 2024 was lacking for solid titles. And so one of the ways we recognize them is through Geoff Keighley’s Game Awards, which is set to air in the middle of December. The committee behind the awards revealed their nominees for all categories today, so read on below to find out what made the cut and how to make your voice heard in the final vote.

UPDATED (November 18, 2024 @ 9:50 a.m. PT) : All nominees have been announced and this article is complete.

How to vote for The Game Awards 2024 nominees

The Game Awards nominees and voting were shared today in a special presentation. From now until shortly before the awards presentation on December 12, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET, fans can cast their vote on The Game Awards website by logging in via a variety of methods and punching in their vote. Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter/X accounts have been valid. Once you’re logged in, you can move along to casting your ballot per category.

The site may be bogged down in the early hours after nominees are announced. Bear in mind, you only get to make one choice per category, per login, so make it count.

The Game Awards 2024 nominees

Fans can vote on The Game Awards website now for their favorite nominees across 29 categories.

Source: The Game Awards

Below is the full list of The Game Awards categories and the nominees for each award for this year's event. The list is broken down alphabetically with the exception of the most-sought award, Game of the Year, at the top.

Game of the Year

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Metaphor ReFantazio

Best Action Game

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Stellar Blade

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Action/Adventure Game

Astro Bot

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Silent Hill 2

Star Wars Outlaws

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Most Anticipated Game

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Grand Theft Auto 6

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Monster Hunter Wilds

Best Adaptation

Arcane: League of Legends

Fallout

Knuckles

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Best Art Direction

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Metaphor ReFantazio

Neva

Best Audio Design

Astro Bot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Silent Hill 2

Best Community Support

Baldur's Gate 3

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man's Sky

Content Creator of the Year

CaseOh

IlloJuan

Techno Gamerz

Typical Gamer

Usada Pekora

Best Debut Indie Game

Animal Well

Balatro

Manor Lords

Pacific Drive

The Plucky Squire

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends Bang Bang

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Neta "33" Shapira (Tundra Esports, Dota 2)

Aleksi "Aleksib" Virolainen (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike 2)

Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon (Gen.G, League of Legends)

Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (T1, League of Legends)

Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut (Team Vitality, Counter-Strike 2)

Zheng "ZmjjKK" Yongkang (EDward Gaming, Valorant)

Best Esports Team

Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

Natus Vincere (Counter-Strike 2)

T1 (League of Legends)

Team Liquid (Dota 2)

Best Family Game

Astro Bot

Prince Peach: Showtime!

Super Mario Party Jamboree

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Plucky Squire

Best Fighting Game

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

Multiversus

Tekken 8

Best Game Direction

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Metaphor ReFantazio

Games for Impact

Closer the Distance

Indika

Neva

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Best Indie Game

Animal Well

Balatro

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Neva

UFO 50

Innovation in Accessibility

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Diablo 4

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Star Wars Outlaws

Best Mobile Game

AFK Journey

Balatro

Pokemon TCG Pocket

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

Best Multiplayer Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tekken 8

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Narrative

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor ReFantazio

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Silent Hill 2

Best Ongoing Game

Destiny 2

Diablo 4

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Best Performance

Briana White as Aerith in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Hannah Telle as Max Caufield in Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Humberly Gonzalez as Kay Vess in Star Wars Outlaws

Luke Roberts as James Sunderland in Silent Hill 2

Melina Juergens as Senua in Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Best Role-Playing Game

Dragon's Dogma 2

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor ReFantazio

Best Score and Music

Astro Bot

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Metaphor ReFantazio

Silent Hill 2

Stellar Blade

Best Sports/Racing Game

F1 24

EA Sports FC 25

NBA 2K25

TopSpin 2K25

WWE 2K24

Best Strategy/Sim Game

Age of Mythology: Retold

Frostpunk 2

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Manor Lords

Unicorn Overlord

Best VR/AR Game

Arizona Sunshine Remake

Asgard's Wrath 2

Batman Arkham Shadow

Metal Hellsinger VR

Metro Awakening VR

And there you have it. The Game Awards 2024 nominees are set. If you want to see who won last year, be sure to check out our Game Awards 2023 recap and stay tuned for what comes next when The Game Awards 2024 goes live in December.