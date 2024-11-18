The Game Awards 2024 nominees & how to vote
Geoff Keighley and company have announced the finalists for categories in The Game Awards, which is set to run in mid-December.
We’re coming into the close of another fine year of games. There’s been quite a bit of layoffs and heartbreak along the way, but no one can say that 2024 was lacking for solid titles. And so one of the ways we recognize them is through Geoff Keighley’s Game Awards, which is set to air in the middle of December. The committee behind the awards revealed their nominees for all categories today, so read on below to find out what made the cut and how to make your voice heard in the final vote.
UPDATED (November 18, 2024 @ 9:50 a.m. PT): All nominees have been announced and this article is complete.
How to vote for The Game Awards 2024 nominees
The Game Awards nominees and voting were shared today in a special presentation. From now until shortly before the awards presentation on December 12, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET, fans can cast their vote on The Game Awards website by logging in via a variety of methods and punching in their vote. Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter/X accounts have been valid. Once you’re logged in, you can move along to casting your ballot per category.
The site may be bogged down in the early hours after nominees are announced. Bear in mind, you only get to make one choice per category, per login, so make it count.
The Game Awards 2024 nominees
Below is the full list of The Game Awards categories and the nominees for each award for this year's event. The list is broken down alphabetically with the exception of the most-sought award, Game of the Year, at the top.
Game of the Year
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor ReFantazio
Best Action Game
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Stellar Blade
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Astro Bot
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Most Anticipated Game
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Best Adaptation
- Arcane: League of Legends
- Fallout
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Best Art Direction
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Metaphor ReFantazio
- Neva
Best Audio Design
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Best Community Support
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man's Sky
Content Creator of the Year
- CaseOh
- IlloJuan
- Techno Gamerz
- Typical Gamer
- Usada Pekora
Best Debut Indie Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Manor Lords
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike 2
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends Bang Bang
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- Neta "33" Shapira (Tundra Esports, Dota 2)
- Aleksi "Aleksib" Virolainen (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike 2)
- Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon (Gen.G, League of Legends)
- Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (T1, League of Legends)
- Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut (Team Vitality, Counter-Strike 2)
- Zheng "ZmjjKK" Yongkang (EDward Gaming, Valorant)
Best Esports Team
- Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
- Natus Vincere (Counter-Strike 2)
- T1 (League of Legends)
- Team Liquid (Dota 2)
Best Family Game
- Astro Bot
- Prince Peach: Showtime!
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
Best Fighting Game
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
- Multiversus
- Tekken 8
Best Game Direction
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor ReFantazio
Games for Impact
- Closer the Distance
- Indika
- Neva
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
Best Indie Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
Innovation in Accessibility
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo 4
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Star Wars Outlaws
Best Mobile Game
- AFK Journey
- Balatro
- Pokemon TCG Pocket
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
Best Multiplayer Game
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Best Narrative
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor ReFantazio
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Best Ongoing Game
- Destiny 2
- Diablo 4
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
Best Performance
- Briana White as Aerith in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Hannah Telle as Max Caufield in Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Humberly Gonzalez as Kay Vess in Star Wars Outlaws
- Luke Roberts as James Sunderland in Silent Hill 2
- Melina Juergens as Senua in Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
Best Role-Playing Game
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor ReFantazio
Best Score and Music
- Astro Bot
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Best Sports/Racing Game
- F1 24
- EA Sports FC 25
- NBA 2K25
- TopSpin 2K25
- WWE 2K24
Best Strategy/Sim Game
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Frostpunk 2
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords
- Unicorn Overlord
Best VR/AR Game
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard's Wrath 2
- Batman Arkham Shadow
- Metal Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening VR
And there you have it. The Game Awards 2024 nominees are set. If you want to see who won last year, be sure to check out our Game Awards 2023 recap and stay tuned for what comes next when The Game Awards 2024 goes live in December.
