New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

The Game Awards 2024 nominees & how to vote

Geoff Keighley and company have announced the finalists for categories in The Game Awards, which is set to run in mid-December.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via The Game Awards
1

We’re coming into the close of another fine year of games. There’s been quite a bit of layoffs and heartbreak along the way, but no one can say that 2024 was lacking for solid titles. And so one of the ways we recognize them is through Geoff Keighley’s Game Awards, which is set to air in the middle of December. The committee behind the awards revealed their nominees for all categories today, so read on below to find out what made the cut and how to make your voice heard in the final vote.

UPDATED (November 18, 2024 @ 9:50 a.m. PT): All nominees have been announced and this article is complete.

How to vote for The Game Awards 2024 nominees

The Game Awards nominees and voting were shared today in a special presentation. From now until shortly before the awards presentation on December 12, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET, fans can cast their vote on The Game Awards website by logging in via a variety of methods and punching in their vote. Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter/X accounts have been valid. Once you’re logged in, you can move along to casting your ballot per category.

The site may be bogged down in the early hours after nominees are announced. Bear in mind, you only get to make one choice per category, per login, so make it count.

The Game Awards 2024 nominees

The Game Awards trophy and date for 2024
Fans can vote on The Game Awards website now for their favorite nominees across 29 categories.
Source: The Game Awards

Below is the full list of The Game Awards categories and the nominees for each award for this year's event. The list is broken down alphabetically with the exception of the most-sought award, Game of the Year, at the top.

Game of the Year

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Metaphor ReFantazio

Best Action Game

  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Stellar Blade
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • Astro Bot
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Most Anticipated Game

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Grand Theft Auto 6
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
  • Monster Hunter Wilds

Best Adaptation

  • Arcane: League of Legends
  • Fallout
  • Knuckles
  • Like a Dragon: Yakuza
  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Best Art Direction

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Metaphor ReFantazio
  • Neva

Best Audio Design

  • Astro Bot
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Silent Hill 2

Best Community Support

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy 14
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • No Man's Sky

Content Creator of the Year

  • CaseOh
  • IlloJuan
  • Techno Gamerz
  • Typical Gamer
  • Usada Pekora

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Manor Lords
  • Pacific Drive
  • The Plucky Squire

Best Esports Game

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • Mobile Legends Bang Bang
  • Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

  • Neta "33" Shapira (Tundra Esports, Dota 2)
  • Aleksi "Aleksib" Virolainen (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike 2)
  • Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon (Gen.G, League of Legends)
  • Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (T1, League of Legends)
  • Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut (Team Vitality, Counter-Strike 2)
  • Zheng "ZmjjKK" Yongkang (EDward Gaming, Valorant)

Best Esports Team

  • Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
  • Gen.G (League of Legends)
  • Natus Vincere (Counter-Strike 2)
  • T1 (League of Legends)
  • Team Liquid (Dota 2)

Best Family Game

  • Astro Bot
  • Prince Peach: Showtime!
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • The Plucky Squire

Best Fighting Game

  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
  • Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
  • Multiversus
  • Tekken 8

Best Game Direction

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Metaphor ReFantazio

Games for Impact

  • Closer the Distance
  • Indika
  • Neva
  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Best Indie Game

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Neva
  • UFO 50

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Diablo 4
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Star Wars Outlaws

Best Mobile Game

  • AFK Journey
  • Balatro
  • Pokemon TCG Pocket
  • Wuthering Waves
  • Zenless Zone Zero

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • Tekken 8
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Narrative

  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor ReFantazio
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Silent Hill 2

Best Ongoing Game

  • Destiny 2
  • Diablo 4
  • Final Fantasy 14
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2

Best Performance

  • Briana White as Aerith in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Hannah Telle as Max Caufield in Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Humberly Gonzalez as Kay Vess in Star Wars Outlaws
  • Luke Roberts as James Sunderland in Silent Hill 2
  • Melina Juergens as Senua in Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Best Role-Playing Game

  • Dragon's Dogma 2
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor ReFantazio

Best Score and Music

  • Astro Bot
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Metaphor ReFantazio
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Stellar Blade

Best Sports/Racing Game

  • F1 24
  • EA Sports FC 25
  • NBA 2K25
  • TopSpin 2K25
  • WWE 2K24

Best Strategy/Sim Game

  • Age of Mythology: Retold
  • Frostpunk 2
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • Manor Lords
  • Unicorn Overlord

Best VR/AR Game

  • Arizona Sunshine Remake
  • Asgard's Wrath 2
  • Batman Arkham Shadow
  • Metal Hellsinger VR
  • Metro Awakening VR

And there you have it. The Game Awards 2024 nominees are set. If you want to see who won last year, be sure to check out our Game Awards 2023 recap and stay tuned for what comes next when The Game Awards 2024 goes live in December.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola