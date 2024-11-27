Weekend PC Download Deals: Black Friday 2024 and the Steam Autumn Sale

Well, you know what time it is. For this Black Friday weekend, the Steam Autumn Sale is underway. Nearly everything that isn't nailed down is on sale on Valve's storefront. That includes new games and the best games of recent years. Go check it out and enjoy your findings!
If that's not enough, GOG.com has also kicked off its Black Friday sale and there are still leftover sales from outlets like the Humble Store, the Ubisoft Store, Green Man Gaming, and many others.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Battle.net Black Friday Sale
- Diablo 4 Expansion Bundle - $44.99 (35% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected - $13.19 (67% off)
- StarCraft 2 Campaign Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- StarCraft Remastered + Cartooned - $14.98 (40% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the Blizzard Black Friday 2024 Sale.
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Beholder - FREE until 11/28
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- Borderlands 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/27)
- Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/4)
- Eternights - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/4)
- Priest Simulator: Vampire Show - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Snakebird Complete - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Tales from the Borderlands - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Killing Floor 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- Morbid: The Seven Acolytes - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/25)
- Super Meat Boy - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/25)
- The Eternal Cylinder - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/1)
- No Straight Roads - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/1)
- STASIS: BONE TOTEM - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/22)
- Epic Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale
- Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition - $82.49 (25% off)
- The Casting of Frank Stone Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (30% off)
- Homeworld 3 Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (20% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Deluxe Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City Alex Murphy Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Digital Deluxe Edition - $4.99 (95% off)
- Skull & Bones Premium Edition - $35.99 (60% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Kollection - $44.99 (50% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination Deluxe Edition - $44.99 (55% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 Brutal Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Remnant 2 Ultimate Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage Master Assassin Edition - $35.99 (60% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - $29.99 (25% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 25 Ultimate Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Edition - $20.99 (70% off)
- Immortals of Aveum Deluxe Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition - $35.99 (60% off)
- Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $20.99 (70% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $35.99 (70% off)
- Dead Space Deluxe Edition - $20.99 (70% off)
- The Callisto Protocol Digital Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Dead By Daylight Gold Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Dying Light Franchise Bundle - $30.44 (65% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Legendary Edition - $19.99 (80% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 Multiversal Traveler's Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $13.99 (80% off)
- Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Elite Edition - $17.99 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series Deluxe Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $4.79 (92% off)
- Deceive Inc. Black Tie Edition - $8.99 (70% off)
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Killing Floor 2 Ultimate Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Alien: Isolation The Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Black Friday/Cyber Monday 2024 Sale.
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $7.99 (80% off)
- The Escapists - $3.59 (80% off)
Fanatical
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $31.04 (31% off)
- Silent Hill 2 [Steam] - $41.99 (40% off)
- The Plucky Squire [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape + Annual Pass [Steam] - $44.49 (56% off)
- Starfield [Steam] - $36.39 (48% off)
- V Rising [Steam] - $20.64 (41% off)
- Dungeons of Hinterberg [Steam] - $13.64 (55% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth [Steam] - $31.14 (56% off)
- Persona 3 Reload [Steam] - $37.44 (47% off)
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden [Steam] - $25.24 (50% off)
- Pacific Drive [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination [Steam] - $22.04 (69% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $10.99 (45% off)
- Core Keeper [Steam] - $11.39 (43% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $21.59 (64% off)
- Sonic Superstars [Steam] - $21.59 (64% off)
- Sonic Origins Plus [Steam] - $14.39 (64% off)
- Viewfinder [Steam] - $10.49 (58% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle [Steam] - $17.57 (56% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [Steam] - $20.99 (65% off)
- Dishonored Complete Collection [Steam] - $13.99 (83% off)
- Star Wars Collection [Steam] - $19.49 (81% off)
Gamebillet
- Balatro [Steam] - $10.39 (31% off)
- Planet Coaster 2 [Steam] - $39.54 (21% off)
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $44.49 (26% off)
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics [Steam] - $38.69 (23% off)
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed [Steam] - $25.07 (58% off)
- Funko Fusion [Steam] - $24.49 (30% off)
- Farming Simulator 25 [Steam] - $37.29 (25% off)
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $38.21 (24% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 [Steam] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth [Steam] - $31.13 (56% off)
- Ready or Not [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Alone in the Dark Digital Deluxe Edition - $15.48 (78% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $37.95 (37% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $18.49 (54% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $21.34 (64% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $18.79 (69% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $24.99 (38% off)
- Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $46.99 (45% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $23.95 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $5.37 (91% off)
Gamersgate
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $18.75 (62% off)
- WWE 2K24 [Steam] - $19.80 (67% off)
- The Invincible [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $9.00 (85% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Gravity Circuit [Steam] - $6.37 (63% off)
- Detroit: Become Human [Steam] - $11.52 (71% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $19.37 (87% off)
GamesPlanet
- Silent Hill 2 [Steam] - $45.99 (34% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth [Steam] - $32.99 (53% off)
- Persona 3 Reload [Steam] - $39.99 (43% off)
- Pacific Drive [Steam] - $15.99 (47% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $12.50 (50% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $22.99 (62% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Astroneer [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Baldur's Gate 3 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- Arcade Paradise - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/27)
- Hive Jump 2: Survivors - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/4)
- 9 Years of Shadows - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Cursed to Golf - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Dishonored Definitive Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Hell Pie - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Showgunners - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Blade of Darkness - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- Chasm: The Rift - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- The Falconeer - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- Kerbal Space Program - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- Ghost Song - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/25)
- Overcooked! Gourmet Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/25)
- Riot: Civil Unrest - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/25)
- Mafia: Definitive Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/31)
- BioShock Remastered - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/8)
- Close to the Sun - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/8)
- Duck Paradox - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/8)
- Monster Train - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/22)
- Pumpkin Jack - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/22)
- Moonscars - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/19)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Frostpunk 2 - $35.99 (20% off)
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed - $29.99 (50% off)
- Doom + Doom 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Dark Forces Remaster - $17.99 (40% off)
- South Park: Snow Day - $14.99 (50% off)
- Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes - $29.99 (40% off)
- Anger Foot - $17.49 (30% off)
- Pepper Grinder - $9.89 (34% off)
- SteamWorld Heist 2 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake - $9.99 (50% off)
- Peglin - $13.99 (30% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader - $29.99 (40% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $19.99 (60% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- System Shock - $15.99 (60% off)
- Jagged Alliance 3 - $22.49 (50% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dredge - $14.99 (40% off)
- Gunbrella - $7.49 (50% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $11.99 (80% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $12.49 (50% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $12.49 (50% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $19.99 (60% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $23.99 (40% off)
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 (30% off)
- WrestleQuest - $11.99 (60% off)
- Card Shark - $7.99 (60% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $4.99 (75% off)
- Prodeus - $14.99 (40% off)
- Tinykin - $6.24 (75% off)
- Weird West Definitive Edition - $5.99 (85% off)
- Immortality - $11.99 (40% off)
- Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed - $13.19 (67% off)
- Nobody Saves the World Complete - $13.00 (60% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Chorus - $6.24 (75% off)
- Inscryption - $7.99 (60% off)
- Death's Door - $4.99 (75% off)
- Loop Hero - $3.74 (75% off)
- Ghostrunner Complete Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Two Point Hospital - $7.49 (75% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- The Medium - $19.99 (60% off)
- Biomutant - $9.99 (75% off)
- Wreckfest - $11.99 (60% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $5.99 (80% off)
- Saints Row 4 Re-Elected - $4.99 (75% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Curse of the Dead Gods - $4.99 (75% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $7.99 (80% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - $9.99 (50% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $7.99 (80% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Evil Within Bundle - $6.24 (75% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection - $9.91 (80% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $13.49 (70% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $5.99 (85% off)
- Alpha Protocol - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series Deluxe Edition - $19.92 (33% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $11.99 (60% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $7.49 (75% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $10.77 (78% off)
- Carrion - $4.99 (75% off)
- Ion Fury - $9.99 (60% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $6.00 (75% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $4.61 (83% off)
- Deliver Us The Moon - $5.99 (76% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tropico 6 El Prez Edition - $15.74 (65% off)
- Europa Universalis 4 - $6.49 (87% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Obsidian Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $6.99 (65% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition - $6.79 (66% off)
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces 2 - $1.49 (75% off)
- Star Wars Republic Commando - $3.49 (65% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.74 (85% off)
- Deus EX GOTY Edition - $0.97 (86% off)
- Blade Runner Enhanced Edition - $1.99 (80% off)
- System Shock 2 - $1.99 (80% off)
- System Shock Enhanced Edition - $1.99 (80% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $9.99 (80% off)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered - $2.99 (80% off)
- Grim Fandango Remastered - $2.99 (80% off)
- Full Throttle Remastered - $2.99 (80% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Tomb Raider: Legend - $0.97 (86% off)
- Tomb Raider: Underworld - $0.98 (89% off)
- Tomb Raider Anniversary - $0.98 (89% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil - $2.99 (70% off)
- Street Fighter Alpha 2 - $1.97 (67% off)
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein - $1.99 (60% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- There are over 7,200 deals to be found during the GOG.com Black Friday 2024 Sale, including a handful of rotating flash deals. Find everything up for grabs over at GOG.com.
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code NOV15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess [Steam] - $34.39 (31% off)
- Silent Hill 2 [Steam] - $41.99 (40% of)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape [Steam] - $21.25 (57% off)
- Castlevania Dominus Collection [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Farming Simulator 25 [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Naughty Pack [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Contra: Operation Galuga [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $15.00 (70% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 [Steam] - $34.31 (51% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $17.20 (57% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $14.97 (43% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $12.74 (49% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $12.00 (70% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $10.08 (83% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $12.00 (70% off)
- Party Animals [Steam] - $9.00 (55% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of November, you'll receive Warhammer 40K: Darktide, Persona 4 Golden, The Lamplighters League, Cassette Beasts, The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales, KarmaZoo, Hexarchy, and Garden Life. These activate on Steam. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $10 or more to get DOOM and Crysis Remastered. Pay $14 or more to also receive Prey and Crysis 2 Remastered. Pay $19 or more to also receive Crysis 3 Remastered, Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster, and System Shock. These activate on Steam.
Pay $6 or more to get Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack, Batman: The Telltale Series (w/Shadows Mode), Batman: The Enemy Within (w/Shadows Mode), and The Wolf Among Us. Pay $12 or more to also receive The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series and The Expanse: A Telltale Series. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get Sid Meier's Ace Patrol, Sid Meier's Ace Patrol: Pacific Skies, Sid Meier's Railroads, Sid Meier's Starships, and Sid Meier's Civilization 3 Complete. Pay $9 or more to also receive Sid Meier's Civilization 4: The Complete Edition, Sid Meier's Pirates, Sid Meier's Civilization 5: The Complete Edition, Sid Meier's Civilization: Beyond Earth The Collection, and Sid Meier's Civilization 6. Pay $12 or more to also receive Sid Meier's Civilization 6's Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm expansions with six more DLC packs. Pay $18 or more to also receive the Sid Meier's Civilization 6 New Frontier Pass and Leader Pass. These activate on Sid Meier's Steam*. (* - Steam does not actually belong to Sid Meier.)
Pay $3 or more to get Sudden Strike Gold, Sudden Strike 2 Gold, and Sudden Strike 3. Pay $7 or more to also receive Dungeons (w/The Dark Lord, Into the Dark, and Map Pack DLC packs) and Commandos: Behind Enemy Lines. Pay $10 or more to also receive Dungeons 2 (w/A Chance of Dragons, A Song of Sand and Fire, and A Game of Winter DLC packs), Commandos 2 HD Remaster, Sudden Strike 4, and Praetorians HD Remaster. Pay $15 or more to also receive Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars, Commandos 3 HD Remaster, Dungeons 3 (w/Clash of Gods, Lord of the Kings, Evil of the Carribean, An Unexpected DLC, Once Upon a Time, Famous Last Words, and A Multitude of Maps DLC packs), and Disciples: Liberation. These activate on Steam.
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Silent Hill 2 [Steam] - $55.99 (20% off)
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- The Plucky Squire [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Contra: Operation Galuga [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- CYGNI: All Guns Blazing [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Sand Land [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Outlast Trials [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 [Steam] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth [Steam] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Flintlock: Siege of Dawn [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Pacific Drive [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Manor Lords [Steam Early Access] - $27.99 (30% off)
- No Rest for the Wicked [Steam Early Access] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition [Epic] - $34.99 (50% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Lies of P [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [Steam] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Payday 3 [Steam] - $15.89 (47% off)
- Exoprimal [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Lords of the Fallen [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Deceive Inc. [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Darkest Dungeon 2 [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Naughty Pack [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- WWE 2K24 [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- AEW Fight Forever [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Steam/Epic] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [Steam/Epic] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Card Shark [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Metro Saga Bundle [Steam] - $9.51 (84% off)
- Saints Row Ultimate Franchise Pack [Steam] - $17.99 (64% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- PowerWash Simulator [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Humanity [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tropico 6: El Prez Edition [Steam] - $15.74 (65% off)
- Gang Beasts [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Celeste [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- That's just a small sample of everything available. Check out the Humble Store's Black Friday 2024 Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Ubisoft Black Friday
- Star Wars Outlaws - $52.49 (25% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Skull and Bones - $24.00 (60% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $28.00 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $20.00 (60% off)
- The Crew Motorfest Deluxe Edition - $24.00 (70% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $6.00 (90% off)
- Riders Republic - $5.00 (87% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $9.00 (85% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $12.00 (80% off)
- Anno 1800 - $10.00 (83% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands - $5.00 (90% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Black Friday Sale.
Steam
The Steam Autumn Sale is underway, just in time for Black Friday! There are hundreds upon hundreds of deals. As is always the case, some deals will inevitably fall through the cracks. I'm a pretty awesome guy, but I'm also one guy, so I'm inevitably going to miss something. So please understand, but if I absolutely miss anything egregious that you would like to see mentioned, let me know in the comments and I will endeavor to add it later on. For now, we're diving in and listing as much as we can with the time available to us!
The Steam Deck OLED is not among the sale items this time around, but the old 64GB and 512GB LCD Steak Deck models are once again on clearance. Be sure to visit the Steam Deck page for more details.
No more delays! We're jumping into the deals! Here we go!
- Half-Life: Alyx [VR headset required] - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Valve Complete Pack - $24.62 (81% off)
- Dark Sector - FREE TO OWN (Must claim before 11/30 @ 9AM PT)
- Star Wars Outlaws - $52.49 (25% off)
- Baldur's Gate 3 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio - $52.49 (25% off)
- Sonic x Shadow Generations - $37.49 (25% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - $47.99 (20% off)
- Final Fantasy 16 - $37.49 (25% off)
- Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Expansion Bundle - $45.49 (35% off)
- Silent Hill 2 - $55.99 (20% off)
- Fear the Spotlight - $15.99 (20% off)
- Frostpunk 2 - $35.99 (20% off)
- Helldivers 2 - $31.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - $24.99 (50% off)
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed - $29.99 (50% off)
- Visions of Mana - $44.99 (25% off)
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - $32.49 (35% off)
- Ara: History Untold - $47.99 (20% off)
- Age of Mythology: Retold - $23.99 (20% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 - $38.39 (43% off)
- Sand Land - $29.99 (34% off)
- Riven: The Complete Collection - $27.34 (33% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - $40.19 (33% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Dark Forces Remaster - $17.99 (40% off)
- Contra: Operation Galuga - $23.99 (40% off)
- CYGNI: All Guns Blazing - $17.99 (40% off)
- Castlevania Dominus Collection - $19.99 (20% off)
- V Rising - $24.49 (30% off)
- Starship Troopers: Extermination - $29.99 (40% off)
- South Park: Snow Day - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Outlast Trials - $19.99 (50% off)
- Palworld [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- The Rogue Prince of Persia [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Fields of Mistria [Steam Early Access] - $11.19 (20% off)
- No Rest for the Wicked [Steam Early Access] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Enshrouded [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Fallen Aces [Steam Early Access] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Gray Zone Warfare [Steam Early Access] - $27.99 (20% off)
- Manor Lords [Steam Early Access] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Supermarket Simulator [Steam Early Access] - $8.44 (35% off)
- Neva - $15.99 (20% off)
- The Plucky Squire - $22.49 (25% off)
- Animal Well - $23.99 (20% off)
- Thank Goodness You're Here! - $15.99 (20% off)
- Rivals of Aether 2 - $23.99 (20% off)
- Dungeons of Hinterberg - $14.99 (50% off)
- Another Crab's Treasure - $19.79 (34% off)
- Little Kitty, Big City - $17.49 (30% off)
- Pacific Drive - $17.99 (40% off)
- Pepper Grinder - $11.99 (20% off)
- Content Warning - $5.59 (30% off)
- Tekken 8 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Persona 3 Reload - $34.99 (50% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth - $34.99 (50% off)
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $29.99 (40% off)
- Nine Sols - $20.99 (30% off)
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - $24.99 (50% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $14.99 (50% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - $3.49 (95% off)
- Sons of the Forest - $16.49 (45% off)
- Ready or Not - $33.49 (33% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader - $29.99 (40% off)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Starfield - $41.99 (40% off)
- Lies of P - $19.99 (60% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $19.99 (60% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- Forza Motorsport - $34.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Kollection - $44.99 (50% off)
- Payday 3 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Remnant Ultimate Bundle - $46.60 (64% off)
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria - $16.24 (35% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $46.90 (48% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Exoprimal - $14.99 (75% off)
- Star Ocean: The Second Story R - $32.49 (35% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 + Various Daylife - $33.30 (63% off)
- LIVE A LIVE - $19.99 (60% off)
- Triangle Strategy - $23.99 (60% off)
- Sonic Superstars - $17.99 (70% off)
- Satisfactory - $31.99 (20% off)
- Core Keeper - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes - $18.74 (25% off)
- Cocoon - $12.49 (50% off)
- Thirsty Suitors - $19.79 (34% off)
- Jusant - $14.99 (40% off)
- Viewfinder - $13.74 (45% off)
- Sea of Stars - $23.44 (33% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - $29.99 (25% off)
- Coral Island - $20.99 (30% off)
- Moonstone Island - $12.99 (35% off)
- Fae Farm - $22.49 (25% off)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk - $19.99 (50% off)
- Cities: Skylines 2 - $39.99 (20% off)
- Dave the Diver - $13.99 (30% off)
- Party Animals - $11.99 (40% off)
- Wizard with a Gun - $9.99 (60% off)
- Gunbrella - $7.49 (50% off)
- Mineko's Night Market - $11.99 (40% off)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - $20.99 (30% off)
- Chants of Sennaar - $12.99 (35% off)
- The Jackbox Naughty Pack - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Shadows of Doubt - $14.99 (40% off)
- For the King 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Hellboy Web of Wyrd - $12.49 (50% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $14.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $17.49 (75% off)
- Pizza Tower - $13.39 (33% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $17.99 (70% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Returnal - $29.99 (50% off)
- System Shock - $15.99 (60% off)
- Dredge - $14.99 (40% off)
- High on Life - $23.99 (40% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Berserk Boy - $12.00 (40% off)
- Gravity Circuit - $8.49 (50% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $11.99 (60% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $17.49 (30% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $17.99 (55% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite - $7.49 (75% off)
- Park Beyond - $9.89 (67% off)
- Redfall - $19.99 (50% off)
- Wild Hearts - $17.49 (75% off)
- Dead Space - $17.99 (70% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $21.55 (57% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $34.99 (50% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - $19.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece - $64.99 (35% off)
- Forspoken - $20.99 (70% off)
- NieR Replicant - $23.99 (60% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Callisto Protocol - $17.99 (70% off)
- Atomic Heart - $19.79 (67% off)
- Dune: Imperium - $18.39 (20% off)
- Dune Spice Wars - $17.49 (50% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise Of The Dragons - $12.49 (50% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $8.99 (85% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $24.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $29.99 (50% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- God of War - $19.99 (60% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $19.99 (60% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $12.49 (50% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $12.99 (50% off)
- Deliver Us Mars - $8.99 (70% off)
- Stray - $17.99 (40% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Vampire Survivors - $3.74 (25% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate Digital Deluxe Edition - $25.32 (35% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $16.24 (35% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants - $14.99 (50% off)
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Origins Plus - $15.99 (60% off)
- Sonic Frontiers - $20.99 (70% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories - $23.99 (20% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn - $24.99 (50% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $23.99 (60% off)
- Metal: Hellsinger - $7.49 (75% off)
- Peglin - $13.99 (30% off)
- Trombone Champ - $5.24 (65% off)
- Teardown - $14.99 (50% off)
- Storyteller - $9.89 (34% off)
- Neon White - $12.49 (50% off)
- Solar Ash - $15.99 (60% off)
- Deceive Inc. - $5.99 (70% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance - $35.99 (40% off)
- Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster - $14.99 (70% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $23.99 (60% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers - $17.99 (70% off)
- Persona 5 Tactica - $29.99 (40% off)
- Persona 4 Golden - $11.99 (40% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax - $8.99 (70% off)
- Soul Hackers 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Company of Heroes 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Two Point Campus - $7.49 (75% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide - $19.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun - $13.19 (40% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters - $13.49 (70% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine Anniversasry Edition - $13.99 (65% off)
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin - $11.99 (80% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination - $27.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $14.99 (75% off)
- Deathloop - $11.99 (80% off)
- The Quarry - $8.99 (85% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $11.99 (80% off)
- Outriders Complete Edition - $19.49 (35% off)
- Stardew Valley - $10.49 (30% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $19.43 (28% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $9.99 (80% off)
- Pac-Man Collection - $18.64 (77% off)
- Digimon Survive - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Halo Infinite Campaign - $19.79 (67% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Sea of Thieves 2024 Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $5.99 (90% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition - $38.99 (35% off)
- Pentiment - $9.99 (50% off)
- Grounded - $19.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $4.79 (92% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- OlliOlli World - $6.59 (67% off)
- Gotham Knights - $8.99 (85% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $5.99 (90% off)
- Weird West Definitive Edition - $5.99 (85% off)
- Tales of Arise - $14.73 (63% off)
- Scarlet Nexus - $9.59 (84% off)
- Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box - $37.27 (94% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands - $19.99 (50% off)
- Guilty Gear STRIVE - $19.99 (60% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - $14.99 (70% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $8.99 (85% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $17.99 (70% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered - $15.99 (60% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $19.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $14.99 (75% off)
- Riders Republic - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $8.99 (85% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $7.99 (80% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $8.99 (70% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption - $39.99 (20% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (63% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - $24.99 (50% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin - $17.99 (70% off)
- Yakuza: Lika A Dragon - $9.99 (50% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dead By Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre - $9.99 (75% off)
- No Man's Sky - $23.99 (60% off)
- Shadow Warrior Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $15.99 (60% off)
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 - $34.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K25 - $31.50 (55% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 25 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Super Mega Baseball 4 - $4.99 (90% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA Tour - $6.99 (90% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 - $8.99 (85% off)
- EA SPORTS WRC 24 - $12.49 (75% off)
- Monster Jam Showdown - $29.99 (40% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - $9.99 (80% off)
- WWE 2K24 - $19.79 (67% off)
- AEW Fight Forever - $9.99 (75% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- Signalis - $13.99 (30% off)
- Windjammers 2 - $8.99 (55% off)
- Nobody Saves the World Complete - $14.63 (61% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - $13.99 (65% off)
- Aztech: Forgotten Gods - $5.99 (80% off)
- Conan Chop Chop - $4.49 (70% off)
- Conan Exiles - $9.99 (75% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Tunic - $14.99 (50% off)
- Hades - $9.99 (60% off)
- It Takes Two - $9.99 (75% off)
- Terra Nil - $12.49 (50% off)
- Phantom Abyss - $9.99 (50% off)
- Card Shark - $7.99 (60% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $4.99 (75% off)
- Inscryption - $7.99 (60% off)
- Death's Door - $4.99 (75% off)
- Loop Hero - $3.74 (75% off)
- Humankind - $12.49 (75% off)
- Soundfall - $5.99 (80% off)
- Chorus - $4.99 (80% off)
- Escape Academy - $9.99 (50% off)
- Escape Simulator - $11.99 (40% off)
- Gas Station Simulator - $12.99 (35% off)
- Among Us - $2.99 (40% off)
- Hunt: Showdown 1896 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Moving Out 2 - $11.99 (60% off)
- Dorfromantik - $8.39 (40% off)
- KeyWe - $4.99 (80% off)
- Humanity - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure - $23.99 (60% off)
- Days Gone - $12.49 (75% off)
- Age of Wonders 4 - $32.49 (35% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 - $14.99 (70% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $15.99 (60% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Earth Defense Force 6 - $41.99 (30% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- Maneater - $9.99 (75% off)
- Hell Let Loose - $24.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $4.79 (92% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $14.99 (75% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition - $10.24 (92% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $10.81 (95% off)
- The Deus Ex Collection - $9.55 (89% off)
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe - $14.99 (40% off)
- A Memoir Blue - $3.99 (50% off)
- The Artful Escape - $7.99 (60% off)
- Twelve Minutes - $9.99 (60% off)
- Last Stop - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Pathless - $9.99 (75% off)
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition - $23.64 (41% off)
- ARK: Survival Ascended [Steam Early Access] - $30.14 (33% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor [Steam Early Access] - $7.49 (25% off)
- Phasmophobia [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- BattleBit Remastered [Steam Early Access] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Relic Hunters Legend [Steam Early Access] - $11.24 (25% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Slime Rancher 2 [Steam Early Access] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Ultrakill [Steam Early Access] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Crab Champions [Steam Early Access] - $7.49 (25% off)
- Voidtrain [Steam Early Access] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Project Zomboid [Steam Early Access] - $13.39 (33% off)
- SCUM [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Empire of Sin - $9.99 (75% off)
- Factory Town - $7.99 (60% off)
- Squad - $24.99 (50% off)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - $9.89 (67% off)
- Lost Ruins - $9.99 (50% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $13.49 (70% off)
- Guild of Dungeoneering Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Gunfire Reborn - $12.99 (35% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection - $19.43 (91% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology - $16.30 (92% off)
- Little Nightmares 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- CODE VEIN - $8.99 (85% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $9.59 (84% off)
- SoulCalibur 6 - $5.99 (90% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 - $17.49 (65% off)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 - $7.49 (70% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite - $7.99 (80% off)
- UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes - $24.99 (50% off)
- Killer Instinct Anniversary Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Skullgirls 2nd Encore - $6.24 (75% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Wolfenstein Alt History Collection - $15.08 (85% off)
- The Arkane Collection - $45.91 (82% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Complete Collection - $76.09 (74% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $12.49 (75% off)
- Elite Dangerous - $5.99 (70% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Planet Zoo - $15.74 (65% off)
- Tron: Identity - $5.09 (66% off)
- Cassette Beasts - $10.99 (45% off)
- Temtem - $12.59 (72% off)
- Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy - $14.99 (50% off)
- Bear and Breakfast - $10.99 (45% off)
- A Little to the Left - $8.99 (45% off)
- Pupperazzi - $9.99 (50% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $8.99 (55% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $9.99 (60% off)
- Miasma Chronicles - $19.24 (45% off)
- Ghostrunner - $8.99 (70% off)
- Carrion - $4.99 (75% off)
- Griftlands - $7.99 (60% off)
- Astroneer - $9.89 (67% off)
- Rust - $23.99 (40% off)
- DayZ - $24.99 (50% off)
- Terraria - $4.99 (50% off)
- Slay the Spire - $8.49 (66% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1+2 Combo Pack - $11.60 (67% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- Subnautica Deep Ocean Bundle - $17.80 (70% off)
- Amnesia Re-collection Bundle - $15.76 (83% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $1.49 (95% off)
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - $9.99 (50% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $7.99 (80% off)
- Tabletop Simulator - $9.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $13.59 (66% off)
- Space Engineers - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Bohemia Interactive Essentials - $63.87 (47% off)
- Barotruama - $17.49 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $9.89 (67% off)
- Risk of Rain Returns - $11.24 (25% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $8.24 (67% off)
- Darkest Dungeon 2 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Darkest Dungeon - $1.99 (92% off)
- Titanfall 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - $11.99 (60% off)
- RimWorld - $27.99 (20% off)
- Turnip Boy Robs a Bank - $9.74 (35% off)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion - $5.09 (66% off)
- Call of the Sea - $6.99 (65% off)
- Ooblets - $17.99 (40% off)
- Boyfriend Dungeon - $9.99 (50% off)
- Super Dungeon Maker - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Red Lantern - $4.99 (80% off)
- Prison Architect - $2.99 (90% off)
- Golf It! - $4.49 (50% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $4.79 (68% off)
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator - $7.99 (60% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $13.39 (73% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $19.99 (50% off)
- Shovel Knight Dig - $12.49 (50% off)
- Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon - $9.99 (50% off)
- Cyber Shadow - $11.99 (40% off)
- Celeste - $4.99 (75% off)
- TowerFall Ascension - $2.99 (80% off)
- Spiritfarer - $4.49 (85% off)
- Haven - $9.99 (60% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $7.79 (40% off)
- Donut County - $3.89 (70% off)
- Wreckfest - $11.99 (60% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- SnowRunner - $14.99 (50% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake - $13.19 (67% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated - $9.89 (67% off)
- Blaster Master Zero 3 - $7.49 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 - $5.99 (60% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $9.99 (75% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $10.99 (45% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection - $3.99 (80% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection - $3.99 (80% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $9.99 (60% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire - $9.99 (75% off)
- Pillars of Eternity Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Dungeons & Dragons Enhanced Classics Ultimate Bundle - $41.39 (73% off)
- Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine - $2.49 (75% off)
- Super Meat Boy Forever - $3.59 (82% off)
- Castle Crashers - $1.49 (90% off)
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition - $3.99 (90% off)
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour - $1.99 (90% off)
- Undertale - $2.49 (75% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (50% off)
- FTL: Faster Than Light - $2.49 (75% off)
- Doom + Doom 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals: Black Friday 2024 and the Steam Autumn Sale