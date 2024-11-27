Weekend PC Download Deals: Black Friday 2024 and the Steam Autumn Sale

Well, you know what time it is. For this Black Friday weekend, the Steam Autumn Sale is underway. Nearly everything that isn't nailed down is on sale on Valve's storefront. That includes new games and the best games of recent years. Go check it out and enjoy your findings!

If that's not enough, GOG.com has also kicked off its Black Friday sale and there are still leftover sales from outlets like the Humble Store, the Ubisoft Store, Green Man Gaming, and many others.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code NOV15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of November, you'll receive Warhammer 40K: Darktide, Persona 4 Golden, The Lamplighters League, Cassette Beasts, The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales, KarmaZoo, Hexarchy, and Garden Life. These activate on Steam. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $10 or more to get DOOM and Crysis Remastered. Pay $14 or more to also receive Prey and Crysis 2 Remastered. Pay $19 or more to also receive Crysis 3 Remastered, Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster, and System Shock. These activate on Steam.

Pay $6 or more to get Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack, Batman: The Telltale Series (w/Shadows Mode), Batman: The Enemy Within (w/Shadows Mode), and The Wolf Among Us. Pay $12 or more to also receive The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series and The Expanse: A Telltale Series. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get Sid Meier's Ace Patrol, Sid Meier's Ace Patrol: Pacific Skies, Sid Meier's Railroads, Sid Meier's Starships, and Sid Meier's Civilization 3 Complete. Pay $9 or more to also receive Sid Meier's Civilization 4: The Complete Edition, Sid Meier's Pirates, Sid Meier's Civilization 5: The Complete Edition, Sid Meier's Civilization: Beyond Earth The Collection, and Sid Meier's Civilization 6. Pay $12 or more to also receive Sid Meier's Civilization 6's Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm expansions with six more DLC packs. Pay $18 or more to also receive the Sid Meier's Civilization 6 New Frontier Pass and Leader Pass. These activate on Sid Meier's Steam*. (* - Steam does not actually belong to Sid Meier.)

Pay $3 or more to get Sudden Strike Gold, Sudden Strike 2 Gold, and Sudden Strike 3. Pay $7 or more to also receive Dungeons (w/The Dark Lord, Into the Dark, and Map Pack DLC packs) and Commandos: Behind Enemy Lines. Pay $10 or more to also receive Dungeons 2 (w/A Chance of Dragons, A Song of Sand and Fire, and A Game of Winter DLC packs), Commandos 2 HD Remaster, Sudden Strike 4, and Praetorians HD Remaster. Pay $15 or more to also receive Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars, Commandos 3 HD Remaster, Dungeons 3 (w/Clash of Gods, Lord of the Kings, Evil of the Carribean, An Unexpected DLC, Once Upon a Time, Famous Last Words, and A Multitude of Maps DLC packs), and Disciples: Liberation. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

The Steam Autumn Sale is underway, just in time for Black Friday! There are hundreds upon hundreds of deals. As is always the case, some deals will inevitably fall through the cracks. I'm a pretty awesome guy, but I'm also one guy, so I'm inevitably going to miss something. So please understand, but if I absolutely miss anything egregious that you would like to see mentioned, let me know in the comments and I will endeavor to add it later on. For now, we're diving in and listing as much as we can with the time available to us!

The Steam Deck OLED is not among the sale items this time around, but the old 64GB and 512GB LCD Steak Deck models are once again on clearance. Be sure to visit the Steam Deck page for more details.

No more delays! We're jumping into the deals! Here we go!

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Source: Ubisoft

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Source: Annapurna Interactive

Dune: Imperium

Source: Dire Wolf

Stardew Valley

Source: ConcernedApe

EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25

Source: Electronic Arts

Fallout 76

Source: Bethesda

Wreckfest

Source: THQ Nordic

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.