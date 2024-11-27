Weekend Console Download Deals: Black Friday 2024

This Weekend Console Download Deals feature will look familiar. That's because everyone reported in with their Black Friday deals last week. The deals are mostly the same and we've reposted our list of the biggest sales. Check them out and enjoy!
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Black Friday
- Astro Bot - $49.79 (17% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - $39.89 (43% off)
- The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered - $39.99 (20% off)
- God of War Ragnarok - $29.39 (58% off)
- Baldur's Gate 3 - $55.99 (20% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - $41.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy 16 Complete Edition - $52.49 (25% off)
- Helldivers 2 - $31.99 (20% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio - $52.49 (25% off)
- Sonic x Shadow Generations - $37.49 (25% off)
- Star Wars Outlaws - $52.49 (25% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 - $55.99 (20% off)
- Visions of Mana - $44.99 (25% off)
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed - $41.99 (30% off)
- Silent Hill 2 - $55.99 (20% off)
- Stellar Blade - $49.69 (29% off)
- Rise of the Ronin - $39.89 (43% off)
- Diablo 4 Expansion Bundle - $45.49 (35% off)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape - $24.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $46.14 (35% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition - $49.59 (38% off)
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau - $11.99 (40% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $22.49 (25% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Deluxe Edition - $42.49 (50% off)
- EA SPORTS College Football 25 - $41.99 (40% off)
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 - $34.99 (50% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 25 - $34.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K25 - $31.49 (55% off)
- NHL 25 - $34.99 (50% off)
- TopSpin 2K25 - $23.09 (67% off)
- MLB The Show 24 - $19.99 (60% off)
- F1 24 - $27.99 (60% off)
- Undisputed - $47.99 (20% off)
- WWE 2K24 - $23.09 (67% off)
- Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- The Casting of Frank Stone Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (30% off)
- Castlevania Dominus Collection - $19.99 (20% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.99 (80% off)
- The Outlast Trials - $19.99 (50% off)
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game - $19.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $31.49 (55% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $19.79 (67% off)
- Remnant 2 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Lies of P - $35.99 (40% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Bundle - $29.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - $29.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $24.49 (65% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $35.99 (70% off)
- Vampire Survivors - $3.99 (20% off)
- Hades - $12.49 (50% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $21.99 (45% off)
- The Jackbox Naughty Pack - $14.99 (25% off)
- Pacific Drive - $19.49 (35% off)
- System Shock - $17.99 (55% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition - $27.99 (65% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $5.99 (90% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dead Space - $20.99 (70% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $17.49 (30% off)
- Metal: Hellsinger Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Metro Saga Bundle - $8.99 (85% off)
- Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster Bundle - $56.24 (25% off)
- Wreckfest PlayStation 5 Version - $23.99 (40% off)
- More from the PlayStation Black Friday Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Death Note Killer Within - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Death's Door - $4.99 (75% off)
- Legend Bowl - $14.99 (40% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Xbox Black Friday Sale 2024
- Diablo 4 Expansion Bundle - $45.49 (35% off)
- Star Wars Outlaws - $52.49 (25% off)
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster - $19.49 (35% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Ultra Edition - $87.99 (20% off)
- Visions of Mana - $44.99 (25% off)
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed - $41.99 (30% off)
- Castlevania Dominus Collection - $19.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape - $24.99 (50% off)
- Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Starfield - $41.99 (40% off)
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - $32.49 (35% off)
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) - $19.79 (67% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Forza Motorsport - $34.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $19.99 (50% off)
- Starship Troopers: Extermination - $39.99 (20% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Deluxe Edition - $42.49 (50% off)
- Sand Land - $29.99 (50% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - $13.99 (80% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $19.99 (50% off)
- Contra: Operation Galuga - $23.99 (40% off)
- CYGNI: All Guns Blazing - $23.99 (20% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 8 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Bundle - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunter - $14.99 (25% off)
- Payday 3 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Remnant 2 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $19.99 (60% off)
- Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition - $27.99 (65% off)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City Alex Murphy Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Naughty Pack - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Party Animals - $9.99 (50% off)
- EA SPORTS College Football 25 - $41.99 (40% off)
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 - $34.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K25 - $31.49 (55% off)
- TopSpin 2K25 - $23.09 (67% off)
- WWE 2K24 - $23.09 (67% off)
- AEW Fight Forever - $19.99 (50% off)
- Undisputed Deluxe WBC Edition - $59.99 (25% off)
- EA SPORTS UFC 5 - $34.99 (50% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 25 - $34.99 (50% off)
- NHL 25 - $34.99 (50% off)
- F1 24 - $27.99 (60% off)
- EA Sports WRC 24 - $12.49 (75% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $17.99 (70% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA Tour - $6.99 (90% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 - $10.49 (85% off)
- MLB The Show 24 - $10.49 (85% off)
- Sonic Superstars - $17.99 (70% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $18.89 (35% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $27.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $24.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection - $26.24 (25% off)
- Harry Potter Quidditch Champions - $17.99 (40% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $20.99 (70% off)
- Stray - $17.99 (40% off)
- Cocoon - $12.49 (50% off)
- Open Roads - $11.99 (40% off)
- Crash Team Rumble - $17.99 (40% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $15.99 (60% off)
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $29.99 (40% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $14.99 (50% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $13.99 (80% off)
- Exoprimal - $14.99 (75% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - $9.99 (60% off)
- Dredge - $16.24 (35% off)
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Deluxe Edition - $27.49 (50% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin Digital Deluxe Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- Dead Space - $17.49 (75% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $19.79 (67% off)
- Wild Hearts - $17.49 (75% off)
- One Piece Odyssey - $14.99 (50% off)
- Minecraft Legends - $9.99 (75% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Redfall - $19.99 (50% off)
- As Dusk Falls - $9.89 (67% off)
- Pentiment - $9.99 (50% off)
- Grounded - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sea of Thieves 2024 Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition - $38.99 (35% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $11.99 (80% off)
- Deathloop - $11.99 (80% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $14.99 (75% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $17.49 (25% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Callisto Protocol - $20.99 (70% off)
- Saints Row - $7.49 (75% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Digital Extras Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $11.99 (80% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next-Level Edition - $13.99 (80% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster Bundle - $56.24 (25% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $24.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $11.99 (80% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC - $5.99 (80% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition - $34.99 (75% off)
- Riders Republic - $9.99 (75% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle - $6.99 (90% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $17.99 (70% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Outriders Complete Edition - $19.49 (35% off)
- Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box - $37.49 (75% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $5.99 (90% off)
- Gotham Knights - $6.99 (90% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $5.99 (90% off)
- Resident Evil Village - $11.99 (70% off)
- It Takes Two - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $11.99 (60% off)
- Gears Triple Bundle - $19.79 (67% off)
- Halo Wars 2 Complete Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $16.49 (67% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $2.99 (90% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $4.99 (75% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- Samurai Shodown Deluxe Edition - $11.99 (85% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R - $9.99 (80% off)
- Brawlhalla All Legends Pack - $19.99 (50% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $14.99 (75% off)
- Doom 1+2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Black Friday 2024 Sale.
Nintendo Switch
- Cyber Deals
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - $49.99 (28% off)
- Super Mario Maker 2 - $39.99 (33% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $20.99 (70% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Just Dance 2025 Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Disney Illusion Island - $27.99 (30% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 25 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - $29.99 (25% off)
- Fae Farm - $29.99 (33% off)
- Unicorn Overlord - $35.99 (40% off)
- Yoshi's Crafted World - $39.99 (33% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition - $20.99 (65% off)
- Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda - $17.49 (30% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Fashion Dreamer - $34.99 (30% off)
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed - $41.99 (30% off)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon - $41.99 (30% off)
- Bayonetta 3 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Red Dead Redemption - $34.99 (30% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance - $35.99 (40% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses - $41.99 (30% off)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker - $27.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Quest Builders - $34.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 - $34.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition - $34.99 (30% off)
- NBA 2K25 - $26.99 (55% off)
- Bravely Default 2 - $41.99 (30% off)
- DAEMON X MACHINA - $41.99 (30% off)
- One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power - $41.99 (30% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories Deluxe Collection - $44.79 (36% off)
- Good Job! - $13.99 (30% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate - $22.49 (25% off)
- LIVE A LIVE - $34.99 (30% off)
- Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore - $41.99 (30% off)
- Astral Chain - $41.99 (30% off)
- Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise - $24.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Frontiers - $35.99 (40% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $19.43 (28% off)
- Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy - $23.99 (40% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- No More Heroes 3 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes - $14.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box - $37.49 (75% off)
- SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy - $29.99 (40% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $19.99 (50% off)
- It Takes Two - $15.99 (60% off)
- Diablo 3 Eternal Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- Braid Anniversary Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble - $24.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Kollection - $39.99 (50% off)
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Doom + Doom 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Ace Attorney Anthology - $35.99 (40% off)
- Trombone Champ - $8.24 (45% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology - $19.59 (72% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $7.49 (75% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $11.99 (70% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.89 (67% off)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Sonic Superstars - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Wonderful 101 Remastered - $17.99 (55% off)
- Signalis - $13.99 (30% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Chants of Sennaar - $14.99 (25% off)
- Baten Kaitos 1+2 HD Remaster - $24.99 (50% off)
- Unravel Two - $5.99 (70% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun Forges of Corruption Edition - $19.99 (20% off)
- Capcom Black Friday Sale
- Monster Hunter Stories Collection - $39.99 (33% off)
- Capcom Fighting Bundle - $19.99 (66% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $9.99 (66% off)
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $15.99 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe Edition - $24.50 (64% off)
- Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers - $19.99 (50% off)
- Shinsekai Into the Depths - $9.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $14.99 (50% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $9.99 (66% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 0 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devolver Digital Cyber Deals
- The Plucky Squire - $22.49 (25% off)
- Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition - $14.99 (40% off)
- Terra Nil - $14.99 (40% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $4.49 (70% off)
- Broforce - $2.99 (80% off)
- The Talos Principle Deluxe Edition - $4.49 (85% off)
- Cricket Through the Ages - $5.19 (35% off)
- Disc Room - $3.74 (75% off)
- Downwell - $2.00 (33% off)
- The Sword of Ditto: Mormo's Curse - $2.24 (85% off)
- Exit the Gungeon - $2.49 (75% off)
- More from the Nintendo Devolver Digital Cyber Deals Sale.
- Aksys Games Cyber Deals Sale
- Tales from Toyotoki: Arrival of the Witch - $20.99 (30% off)
- Tokyo Xanadu eX+ - $34.99 (30% off)
- Spirit Hunter: Death Mark 2 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Inescapable: No Rules, No Rescue - $24.99 (50% off)
- Pretty Princess MAgical Garden Island - $19.99 (50% off)
- Norn9: Last Era - $24.99 (50% off)
- More from the Nintendo Aksys Games Cyber Deals Sale.
- Secret Mode Publisher Sale
- A Little to the Left - $8.99 (40% off)
- Make Way - $8.99 (40% off)
- Loddlenaut - $15.99 (20% off)
- Wobbledogs - $6.99 (65% off)
- Eternal Threads - $9.99 (50% off)
- Her Majesty's Spiffing - $2.99 (70% off)
- Little Orpheus - $3.89 (70% off)
- Snake Pass - $2.99 (85% off)
- The Jackbox Naughty Pack - $14.99 (25% off)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Contra: Operation Galuga - $23.99 (40% off)
- Thank Goodness You're Here! - $15.99 (20% off)
- River City Girls 1+2+Zero - $37.49 (50% off)
- Among Us - $3.00 (40% off)
- Dredge Complete Edition - $31.99 (20% off)
- Tchia - $14.99 (50% off)
- Gang Beasts - $11.99 (60% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
