Evening Reading - November 11, 2024

- Tetris Forever review: A story 40 years in the making
- Mario & Luigi: Brothership review: Brotherly love
- Death Note Killer Within review: Just as planned, more or less
- Overwatch 2 brings back Overwatch 1 as a limited-time event
- Super Nintendo World Donkey Kong Country opens on December 11 at Universal Studios Japan
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate update adds online co-op on Switch
- 2XKO Jinx gameplay revealed, coming to 2025 playtests
- Marvel Rivals brings Moon Knight to its roster in December
- Indiana Jones and The Great Circle deep dive video explains its adventure mechanics
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 voice actor Tony Todd passes away at age 69
Your daily dose of sudoku
Love a good puzzle.
Skyrim doco!
Happy birthday, Skyrim. Can't believe you're now a teenager!
Did you know Steve is currently playing Banjo-Tooie?
What an excellent sequel. Check out The Stevetendo Show to see his full Banjo-Tooie playthrough.
Another doco, this time make it Halo 3
With Halo 2's 20th anniversary this year, we're one step closer to Halo 3's.
ANOTHER DOCO!
We got any JRPG fans in the audience here? I know we do. That was rhetorical.
The Electoral College has always sounded so weird
Why does it even exist?
President Obama gets a haircut
Such an incredible man.
The mighty Notepad
Such an excellent and simple product. Will it be that way forever?
Breaking Zelda (by breaking laws)
Why else would Link be thrown in jail or be arrest?
