Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate update adds online co-op on Switch Online matchmaking is also coming soon to Apple Arcade and PC.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have had a storied history in video games, but few could have imagined they also had a good roguelike in them. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate kicked some shell on Apple Arcade for a year before coming to Nintendo Switch wtih a slew of new features. As it turns out, developer Super Evil Megacorp still has another big one to add to the Switch version of the game: online co-op.

Nintendo posted the news via its social media channels, including the Indie World X (formerly Twitter) account. The addition of online co-op is in line with Splintered Fate's full post-release roadmap. The game is also expected to add new characters, stages, bosses, stories, and more over the coming year. The roadmap also teases new platforms, likely PlayStation and Xbox.

"Multiplayer is what makes TMNT Splintered Fate a truly unique and enjoyable experience and we want to make sure that every player gets the chance to enjoy it," Super Evil Megacorp Director of Product Tom Westall said in an August news post. "As part of the PC release this year we will also update all platforms to include online matchmaking. Players will be able to quickly find a run to join with other players without having to share a run code or have any previous connections to them."



Source: Super Evil Megacorp

As that statement implies, the online matchmaking update will also be coming to Apple Arcade and PC very soon. Those who have yet to experience Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate are missing out on an enjoyable roguelike with the Switch version receiving an 8 at Shacknews when it released earlier this year. Those who had been waiting for the PC version can stop waiting, because that was made available earlier in November. We'll continue to watch for any reptile-based news coming out of Super Evil Megacorp, so keep it on Shacknews for further updates.